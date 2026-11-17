India's hospital industry has told the Supreme Court that capping medicine margins could disrupt the economics of healthcare delivery without necessarily reducing what patients ultimately pay, mounting a broad defence of hospital pricing practices in a case that could have implications for the sector's revenue model.

In written submissions before the court, the Healthcare Federation of India, which represents more than 100 hospitals and healthcare providers, argued that drug-margin caps would not eliminate the underlying costs of treatment and could instead lead to services currently bundled into medicine prices being billed separately.

The intervention comes in a petition alleging excessive markups on medicines and consumables supplied by hospitals. At the heart of the federation's response is a challenge to the premise that the difference between a hospital's procurement price and a medicine's maximum retail price represents profit. Hospitals are not retail pharmacies, the federation said, and should not be evaluated using the same framework applied to chemists or distributors.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

According to the filing, medicine charges in hospitals incorporate a range of value-added clinical services, including pharmacy operations, emergency stocking, cold-chain maintenance, nursing support, drug preparation, administration and monitoring. The federation said hospitals undertake as many as 29 separate activities before a chemotherapy medicine is administered to a patient, costs that are not reflected in the procurement price of the drug itself.

That argument forms the basis of its opposition to margin caps.

READ | Private Hospitals Corner Rs 2.67 Lakh Crore, Nearly Double Government Hospital Spend in FY24

Services such as infusion support, drug handling and preparation are currently embedded within medicine billing, the federation said. If those costs cannot be recovered through medicine charges, hospitals would still need to recover them through other components of the bill, meaning overall patient expenditure may not materially decline.

The federation also urged the court to defer to specialist regulators. It pointed to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's decision to impose a 30% trade-margin cap on 137 anti-cancer medicines, arguing that the expert regulator has already examined the issue and taken action. The filing says pricing policy should remain within the domain of regulators rather than be determined through judicial intervention.

Another major concern raised by hospitals is the proposal to link permissible margins to procurement costs. The federation argued that hospitals negotiate different purchase prices depending on volumes, suppliers and commercial terms, and warned that procurement-price-based caps could perversely penalise facilities that secure deeper discounts from manufacturers.

In defending the sector's economics, the federation cited data showing that more than 90% of hospital revenue is absorbed by operating costs and that listed hospital operators typically record profit-after-tax margins of around 9% to 10%. By contrast, pharmaceutical manufacturers earn margins of about 17.8%, according to figures cited in the submission. The federation argued these numbers undermine allegations that hospitals are generating excessive profits from medicines.

ALSO READ: READ | Cancer, Alzheimer's To Be Cured In 10 Years? Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Makes Big AI Claim

The filing also contends that medicine revenues help offset losses incurred under government healthcare programmes. Patients covered by schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, CGHS and ECHS are often treated at negative margins, with losses on certain government business reaching roughly 30%, while reimbursements can take more than 200 days, according to the submission.

Addressing one of the most prominent examples cited by petitioners, the federation described a case involving a drug allegedly purchased for about ₹2,700 and billed at around ₹27,000 as an outlier that does not reflect industry practice. It instead submitted pricing data for leading oncology therapies, including Keytruda, Darzalex and Enhertu, showing margins generally ranging between 16% and 20%.

The federation further relied on findings by the Competition Commission of India, which after a years-long investigation into hospital pricing practices found no abuse and observed that comparing procurement costs with patient charges does not adequately capture the costs involved in delivering healthcare services. It warned that broad margin controls could weaken incentives for healthcare investment at a time when India needs substantial additions to hospital-bed capacity and medical infrastructure.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.