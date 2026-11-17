The Indian stock market rallied on Tuesday, extending its gains for the second consecutive session, led by across-the-board gains.

The Sensex jumped 647.68 points, or 0.79%, to 82,752.47, while the Nifty 50 was up 190.90 points, or 0.75%, at 25,482.00. The Bank Nifty index traded higher by 823.80 points, or 1.34%, at 62,400.00. It touched a fresh record high of 62,414.90 duing the session.

Broader markets also participated in the rally, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices gaining over half a percent each.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT rising the most.

The rally in domestic equity was supported by a combination of factors, including the fall in crude oil prices and strong inflows of foreign funds.

“The tailwinds that made India the best performing market in November, so far, continue to get stronger. Brent crude dipping below $92 will further strengthen India's macros. This is getting reflected in the rupee which has strengthened to 93.92 to the dollar. This is now becoming a virtuous cycle attracting more FPI inflows,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

The FPI inflows into India in November, so far, have reached Rs 84166 crores. This complete dramatic reversal of the FPI flows aided by impressive earnings growth as reflected in the Q2 results will impart resilience to the Indian market despite the turmoil in global markets, he added.

ALSO READ: Nifty Bank Hits Record High, Crosses 62,000 For First Time; Jumps 13% In November

Additionally, the continuing winding down of the AI trade in the US is impacting other markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. This, again, analysts believe, is a blessing in disguise for India.

Here are three key reasons why Indian stock market is rising today:

1. Fall In Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices extended losses on signs of supplies outpacing demand, with the Brent oil slipping below $92.

Brent crude futures declined 0.52% to $91.96 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.12 a barrel, down 0.70%.

2. FII Buying

The foreign institutional investors (FII) resumed their buying streak in the Indian stock market. They net bought Indian equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total FPI inflow into Indian stocks during November so far stood at Rs 89,856 crore, NSDL data showed. This comes after two consecutive months of heavy outflows.

3. Bank Stocks Lead Rally

Rally in banking stocks supported the positive momentum in the Indian market, with the Bank Nifty scaling record high level.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank were the top contributors to the Nifty 50's rally.

Among Bank Nifty constituents, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank were the top gainers.

Technical Outlook

Nifty 50 traded above its immediate resistance of the 25,300 – 25,400 range. Analysts believe a decisive breakout above this zone, followed by sustained momentum beyond 25,500, could pave the way for an upward move towards 25,800 – 26,000.

“On the downside, 25,200 forms the immediate support, while the 25,100–25,000 zone remains a crucial support area for preserving the prevailing bullish momentum. The RSI remains relatively flat around 77, indicating overbought conditions and the possibility of intermittent consolidation or profit-booking at higher levels,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

According to him, the near-term outlook remains cautiously bullish, with a sustained move above 25,400 required to strengthen the upward momentum.

ALSO READ: 'Largecaps Are The Place To Be': Piper Serica's Abhay Agarwal On India's Next Market Rally

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.