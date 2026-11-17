Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the world needs "peace, stability and predictability" at a time when it has grappled with multiple crises in recent years, while stressing that India and the ASEAN bloc should shape their shared future through cooperation rather than competition.

Addressing the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, Modi said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations together account for nearly a quarter of the global population, underscoring the importance of strengthening collaboration in the region.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability," the prime minister said.

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Modi noted that the world has faced a series of challenges over the past few years and said countries must work together to foster a stable and predictable global environment. "The world today needs peace, stability and predictability," he said.

Modi also said India's partnership with ASEAN is entering a new phase, expanding beyond shared cultural and historical links into emerging sectors such as digital technology, defence and space cooperation. Modi said India's Act East Policy has played a key role in deepening engagement between the two sides over the years.

"Over the past years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership is now moving beyond shared culture and heritage to explore new dimensions in areas such as digital technology, defence and space," the prime minister said.

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