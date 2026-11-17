Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the world needs "peace, stability and predictability" at a time when it has grappled with multiple crises in recent years, while stressing that India and the ASEAN bloc should shape their shared future through cooperation rather than competition.
Addressing the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, Modi said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations together account for nearly a quarter of the global population, underscoring the importance of strengthening collaboration in the region.
"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability," the prime minister said.
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Modi noted that the world has faced a series of challenges over the past few years and said countries must work together to foster a stable and predictable global environment. "The world today needs peace, stability and predictability," he said.
#WATCH | Manila, Philippines: At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties. Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year's theme—' Navigating Our Future Together'—holds special significance... We believe that India's development and the prosperity of ASEAN are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat, 2047 can play a significant role in realising our shared aspirations. Over the last 12 years, we have given new momentum to our partnership. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and centrality within this partnership is—and will remain—unwavering. I am confident that today's meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific..." (Source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
Modi also said India's partnership with ASEAN is entering a new phase, expanding beyond shared cultural and historical links into emerging sectors such as digital technology, defence and space cooperation. Modi said India's Act East Policy has played a key role in deepening engagement between the two sides over the years.
"Over the past years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership is now moving beyond shared culture and heritage to explore new dimensions in areas such as digital technology, defence and space," the prime minister said.
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