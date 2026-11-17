Tom Holland's superhero blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is coming back to the big screen, just weeks after its record-breaking box office run. However, this time, fans will get to watch an extended version of the film featuring previously unseen footage, deleted scenes and a few surprises.

On Tuesday, the film's official social media handle announced the much-anticipated re-release. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have confirmed that ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will return to cinemas on December 4, just two weeks before the release of ‘Avengers: Doomsday'.

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Tickets for the extended theatrical version will go on sale this Thursday, November 19.

Sharing a still of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the makers wrote, “Welcome to a brand-new Brand New Day. The record-breaking movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises. Get tickets for the extended cut of #SpiderManBrandNewDay this Thursday.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the extended version is expected to feature approximately 10 minutes of additional footage. This reportedly includes previously unseen scenes, including one featuring Rosario Dawson as Night Nurse. The re-release will also include a couple of other surprises that have not yet been revealed.

Dawson's Night Nurse is a medical ally who helps treat injured superheroes. The actor previously played Claire Temple in Netflix's Marvel television series, including ‘Daredevil', ‘Jessica Jones', ‘Luke Cage' and ‘Iron Fist'. Her appearance in ‘Brand New Day' was expected to create another connection between the Netflix Marvel shows and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the scene was eventually left out of the film's theatrical release.

All About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Released in cinemas on July 31, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day' emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, features Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker. The story follows the superhero as he faces a mysterious telepath while attempting to rebuild his life as a completely anonymous web-slinger.

The film also stars Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon, Tramell Tillman, Florence Pugh and Sadie Sink.

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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day' reportedly earned $927 million worldwide during its opening weekend and went on to collect $2.5 billion globally, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. It currently trails behind James Cameron's ‘Avatar' (2009), which earned $2.92 billion, and ‘Avengers: Endgame' (2019), which collected $2.88 billion.

The film also surpassed 2015's ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to become the highest-grossing domestic release in history. The latter had set the record with $936 million in North America, which stood for more than a decade. ‘Brand New Day' overtook it after earning $936.773 million in just 47 days in North American cinemas.

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