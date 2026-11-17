The Nifty Bank index extended its record-breaking run, hitting a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, November 17. The index rose as much as 0.71% to hit a fresh record high of 62,015.40 level. The index was up 0.31% at 61,559.95 level at 9:33 am.

The rally has been broad-based, with both public and private sector lenders participating in the upmove. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has emerged as the biggest gainer among major banking stocks, rising 20% so far this month. Yes Bank has followed with an 18% gain, while HDFC Bank has advanced 17.6%.

State Bank of India (SBI) and IDFC First Bank have also delivered strong returns, rising 14.3% and 13.7%, respectively.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The sharp rally comes amid steady Q2 FY27 earnings, healthy credit and deposit growth, improving liquidity conditions and sustained investor interest in banking stocks.

READ | Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 100 Points; Nifty Above 25,300; Tata Chemical Jumps 6%, Bank Nifty Hits Record High

However, with the index scaling fresh highs, investors are assessing whether the rally has further room to run or whether emerging margin and regulatory risks could limit the upside.

What's Driving The Nifty Bank Rally?

One of the main drivers of the rally has been the steady performance of banks in the September quarter, analysts said. Q2FY27 results reflected healthy operating trends, while asset quality remained largely stable, supporting investor confidence in the sector.

Credit and deposit growth have also remained encouraging. Banks have benefited from stronger credit demand, while foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits have provided additional liquidity support. The effective deployment of this liquidity could further support credit growth and business expansion.

Healthy asset quality has been another positive. Benign credit costs and relatively stable asset quality trends have helped lenders maintain confidence in their earnings outlook.

Foreign investor positioning has also been an important factor. Banking and financial services accounted for around 17% of India's FY26 foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, highlighting the sector's importance in attracting foreign capital.

Nifty Bank Outlook: Is There More Room For The Rally?

Several factors are likly to esupport another leg of gains in banking stocks.

The effective deployment of FCNR liquidity could help lenders accelerate credit growth and strengthen their loan books. Further interest rate hikes could also potentially support margins, depending on the pace of deposit repricing and changes in lending yields.

READ | PSU Banks Vs Private Banks: Is The Risk-Reward Finally Tilting In Favour Of Private Lenders?

Analysts remain broadly bullish on the banking sector, while positive management commentary has reinforced expectations of sustained business growth.

However, the sustainability of the rally will depend on how effectively banks convert improving liquidity into loan growth and earnings.

Key Risks: What Could Derail The Banking Rally?

Despite the strong momentum, investors need to watch several emerging risks.

A rising interest rate environment could increase funding costs and put pressure on deposit mobilisation. At the same time, the transition to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework could lead to higher provisioning requirements for banks.

Company-specific challenges also remain a concern, with individual lenders facing different operational and balance sheet overhangs.

Margins will be another key monitorable. The trajectory of net interest margins (NIMs) could come under pressure depending on changes in funding costs, deposit competition and lending rates.

Banking Stocks: Are Valuations Still Attractive?

Despite the sharp rally, valuations of several leading banks remain below their respective five-year average price-to-book (P/B) multiples.

HDFC Bank is currently trading at 2 times its book value, against its five-year average of 2.8 times. Its one-year forward P/B stands at 1.8 times.

Similarly, Axis Bank is trading at 1.8 times book value, below its five-year average of 2 times, while SBI trades at 1.4 times against its five-year average of 1.5 times.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is valued at 2.5 times book value, compared with its five-year average of 2.9 times. ICICI Bank, meanwhile, is trading at 2.9 times book value, relatively closer to its historical average of 3 times.

These valuations suggest that select large private lenders and PSU banks continue to trade below their historical averages, although the valuation comfort varies across lenders.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Among Stocks With Highest Upside Potential

Analyst estimates point to further upside in select banking stocks, with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank leading the list with potential gains of around 17% each.

Canara Bank follows with an estimated upside of 12%, while SBI and ICICI Bank offer potential upside of 11% each.

The combination of improving business growth, healthy asset quality and relatively reasonable valuations could continue to support investor interest in select banking stocks.

READ | Jefferies Prefers Large-Caps As FPIs Return To India; HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Eternal Among Top Picks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.