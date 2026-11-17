The festive season gives employees a much needed break from deadlines and demanding schedules. Coming back to the office after days of celebrations, late nights, travel and social gatherings, though, can be hard. Many employees feel low on motivation, find it difficult to concentrate and struggle to pick up their usual responsibilities. This phase, commonly called the post-holiday blues, can affect engagement and productivity across teams. Employees may not return to peak performance right away, but a gradual approach helps them rebuild routine, focus and momentum.

"The first week after the festive break sets the tone for the entire quarter. Organisations that treat it as a reset, and not just a return, see better engagement, fewer conflicts and stronger compliance," says Kruti Sharma, Corporate Compliance Trainer in POSH, AML and DPDP.

What Employees Should Do

Do not expect immediate productivity: Start with easier tasks, review pending assignments, and then take on more demanding work.

Start with easier tasks, review pending assignments, and then take on more demanding work. Prioritise and plan your day: A long list of emails, meetings and deadlines can raise anxiety. Pick three important tasks for the day and organise the rest of your work around them.

A long list of emails, meetings and deadlines can raise anxiety. Pick three important tasks for the day and organise the rest of your work around them. Rebuild your routine gradually: Festive celebrations disturb sleep, meal timings and daily habits. Go back to fixed waking hours, regular meals and a planned schedule, and start preparing for work a day before you resume office.

Festive celebrations disturb sleep, meal timings and daily habits. Go back to fixed waking hours, regular meals and a planned schedule, and start preparing for work a day before you resume office. Take short breaks: Stretch, walk or do simple breathing exercises between assignments. Avoid unnecessary multitasking, which hurts concentration.

Stretch, walk or do simple breathing exercises between assignments. Avoid unnecessary multitasking, which hurts concentration. Set achievable weekly targets: Identify priorities and celebrate small wins. Do not overload yourself on the first day back.

Identify priorities and celebrate small wins. Do not overload yourself on the first day back. Do not overcompensate: Working excessively long hours to make up for the break leads to burnout. Maintain boundaries, exercise daily and make time for your hobbies.

Working excessively long hours to make up for the break leads to burnout. Maintain boundaries, exercise daily and make time for your hobbies. Stay alert to digital fraud: The festive season brings a spike in phishing emails, fake delivery messages and payment scams. Check links carefully before clicking, especially on work devices, and report anything suspicious to your IT or compliance team.

What employers should do

Address workplace conduct early: Festive parties and informal gatherings can sometimes lead to inappropriate behaviour or discomfort among colleagues. Remind employees that the POSH policy applies at office events and off-site celebrations too, and make sure everyone knows how to reach the Internal Committee.

Festive parties and informal gatherings can sometimes lead to inappropriate behaviour or discomfort among colleagues. Remind employees that the POSH policy applies at office events and off-site celebrations too, and make sure everyone knows how to reach the Internal Committee. Review data hygiene: Employees often use personal devices and public networks while travelling. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, organisations are responsible for protecting the personal data they handle. A quick reminder on secure logins, approved devices and reporting data incidents is a good idea.

Employees often use personal devices and public networks while travelling. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, organisations are responsible for protecting the personal data they handle. A quick reminder on secure logins, approved devices and reporting data incidents is a good idea. Watch for unusual transactions: Finance teams in banks, NBFCs and fintechs should be extra vigilant after festive peaks, when transaction volumes are high and fraudsters try to hide suspicious activity in the rush.

Finance teams in banks, NBFCs and fintechs should be extra vigilant after festive peaks, when transaction volumes are high and fraudsters try to hide suspicious activity in the rush. Lead with empathy: Managers who check in with their teams, set realistic expectations and allow a short ramp-up period build trust and loyalty.

"Compliance is not only about policies on paper. It is about creating a workplace where people feel safe, data is protected and every employee knows what is expected of them. The post-festive restart is the perfect time to reinforce that culture," adds Kruti Sharma.

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With a gradual and mindful approach, employees can overcome the post-holiday blues and regain their confidence, and organisations can make sure the return to work is productive, safe and compliant.

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