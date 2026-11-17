Retiring with Rs 3 crore is a common Indian dream. It's not too ambitious, but also good enough to provide you with a comfortable life despite inflation and tax related concerns. Those with sufficient time on their hands can reach this goal with consistency and discipline. Longer investment durations also give you the opportunity to explore high risk investment options such as mutual funds.

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In mutual funds, systematic investment plan (SIP) is a common technique. You invest a pre-decided monthly amount into the fund, which then grows based on how markets are behaving. If your initial amount is higher in SIPs, you also benefit from the power of compounding. The final outcome can depend on many aspects like broader market conditions and your fund type. Still, with a long-term horizon, you have the chance to even out any volatility.

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Imagine three people wanted to build a Rs 3 crore corpus. For this, they decided to invest Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Higher contributions are likely to yield faster results, but how soon? Here's what the math shows:

Rs 10,000 SIP:

SIP amount: Rs 10,000

Investment duration: 29 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 34,80,000

Estimated returns: Rs 2,77,32,516

Total value: Rs 3,12,12,516

With Rs 10,000, you will need nearly 30 years to reach Rs 3 crore if you do not use the “step-up” technique.

Rs 15,000 SIP:

SIP amount: Rs 15,000

Investment duration: 25.5 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 45,90,000

Estimated returns: Rs 2,57,18,871

Total value: Rs 3,03,08,871

Rs 20,000 SIP:

SIP amount: Rs 20,000

Investment duration: 23.2 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 55,68,000

Estimated returns: Rs 2,46,53,989

Total value: Rs 3,02,21,989

It can be seen that with Rs 15,000 SIP, the same goal would take about 25 years, while with Rs 20,000 SIP, around 23.2 years. If one aims to reach their goal even faster, they can use the “step-up” SIP technique, which requires one to increase their contribution as their income grows.

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For instance, with 10% annual “step-up” technique, Rs 10,000 SIP would reach Rs 3 crore target in 23 years, while Rs 15,000 SIP would reach the target in 20 years. Those with Rs 20,000 starting SIP would reach Rs 3 crore in just 18 years by using 10% annual step-up.

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