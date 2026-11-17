A 35-year-old man has died and four others fell ill after allegedly eating Aflatoon sweets from a shop near Mumbra railway station in Thane, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and police have sealed the shop and sent samples for testing. Officials say a link between the sweets and the death has not yet been established.

Zuber Ansari died on the morning of November 15, his family said. Police and the FDA are awaiting the post-mortem report and laboratory results to determine the cause of death.

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Police told the newspaper that the sweets were bought from Sagar Sweets by a shopkeeper from Mumbra's Thakurpada, who purchased two 250-gram packets.

He finished one on the same day. The second was opened on November 10 and held five pieces. He gave one each to an acquaintance, Amit Kumar Gupta, and an auto-rickshaw driver, and ate one himself. He then handed Gupta another piece to eat later.

Gupta took it along and shared it among five people, including Zuber Ansari and his friends. According to a police officer, all five later developed vomiting and diarrhoea.

Salman Ansari, the deceased's brother, told the newspaper symptoms began within an hour to 90 minutes of eating the sweet. Zuber was admitted to Bilal Hospital in Mumbra and appeared to recover after two days.

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On November 14, however, doctors told the family that four of his organs, including the liver and kidneys, were damaged and advised shifting him to a better-equipped hospital. By then it was too late to move him, Salman said.

Sohail Ansari, one of those who ate the sweet, reportedly said four of the five were admitted and recovered within two days. The group approached police and the FDA after Zuber's death and have asked for a fair investigation.

An FDA team led by Assistant Commissioner Priyanka Vishe visited the shop with police on Sunday, November 15, and collected a sample of the sweet for testing.

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Sharad Patil, Police Inspector at Mumbra police station, said the shopkeeper, Gupta and the auto-rickshaw driver, who also ate the sweet, are fine, while the five others suffered food poisoning. He said action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem and FDA reports.

Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Thane City, said the shop has been seized. A case will be registered once the reports arrive, he said.

The incident comes as the Maharashtra FDA has also temporarily suspended the licences of Pune's Hotel Vaishali and Hotel Roopali, two well-known eateries on Fergusson College Road, after inspections found hygiene and food safety violations.

The suspensions took effect immediately, and neither restaurant can serve food until it fixes every serious fault, passes a fresh inspection and receives written permission from the regulator.

The FDA described both actions as part of its “Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra” drive under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

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