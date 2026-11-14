Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: 5 Reasons Why FDA Suspended Licences Of Pune's Vaishali, Roopali Restaurants

The Maharashtra Food And Drugs Administration (FDA) suspended the licenses of popular and established eateries in Pune located in Shivajinagar, Fergusson College (F.C.) road on Nov. 13, 2026, as per a press note from the organisation.

Vaishali is a family restuarant that has kept its doors open since 1954, becoming a culinary institution within Pune that specialises in serving South Indian and vegetarian food, known for dishes like Mysore Masala Dosa and Wada Sambar. Roopali is a similar eatery which started in 1951, which also serves South Indian food, specialising in veg thalis.

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"As serious contraventions of the Food Safety and Standards Act were found, the food business licences of both establishments have been suspendedwith immediate effect (Forthwith Suspension) by order of the Designated Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Food)," the press note said.

Vaishali received only 58 marks out of 98 in the non-compliance criteria with the FDA flagging various major deficiencies. This includes the freezer used for storing raw material and the griddle used to make dosa and uttapam dishes, both being located near toilets; raw materials placed over ready-to-eat food causing cross-contamination; along with an absence of insect-proof doors, temperature records and water test reports.

It also indicated other violations such as no FoSTaC-trained (Food Safety Training and Certification) supervisor being present and a recurrence of issues despite the improvement notice of June 2026.

The FDA noted that Roopali prominently infringed its standards and norms, with the kitchen being open and unprotected; water logging in the premises, inadequate cleaning and improper waste management as well as raw, semi-processed and ready food stored uncovered without labelling or ‘Use By' date.

It further stated that there was an absence of temperature records, FSMS (Food Safety Management System) plan, SOPs and FoSTaC training records.

The restuarants can commence operations after they correct these violations and meet the food safety agency's standards, along with their written approval.

"Until the establishments concerned fully rectify all the serious deficiencies, meet the foodsafety standards on re-inspection and obtain written permission from the Administration, they are strictly prohibited from carrying on any food business in any form, including sale, parcel or homedelivery," the press note stated.

Nutraceutical Crackdown: Food Articles Worth Rs 1.9 Crore Seized

The FDA seized food articles worth Rs 1.9 crore after inspecting 17 establishments dealing nutraceuticals across seven divisions of Maharashtra.

After the FDA received information was that ingredients not approved by the Authority, and whose product approval applications had been rejected, were being used in these food articles,inspections were conducted on a single day in the Pune, Nashik, Konkan (Thane), Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions. The suspected stock has been seized and samples were drawn for analysis.

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Authorities found the use of FSSAI-rejected ingredients, namely Magnesium Acetyl Taurate and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, in health supplements and Food for Special Dietary Use and seized health supplements worth Rs 1,38,95,852.

During an inspection at M/s. Avenue Supermarts Limited, Kolhapur, officials seized 21,004 litres of suspected edible oil worth Rs 45,95,260. In addition, authorities took action against seven establishments for selling prohibited food articles, including gutkha and scented pan masala, seized stocks worth Rs 3,92,419 and a vehicle valued at Rs 2,00,000, and registered five offences

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