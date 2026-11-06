Biryani By Kilo To D-Mart: Maharashtra FDA Steps Up Food Safety Checks Ahead Of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a major crackdown on food safety violations, suspending 105 licences of food businesses across the state, including popular restaurant chains, quick-commerce platforms and retail outlets.

During the two-day operation on November 4 and 5, Mumbai alone accounted for 28 of the 105 food business licences suspended across Maharashtra, according to NDTV.

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The FDA also directed seven establishments to cease operations: three in Pune, two in Amravati, and one each in Mumbai and the Konkan region. Several prominent food businesses and retail brands were among those facing regulatory action.

In Mumbai, the FDA suspended the licences of Zepto's Worli outlet and Blinkit (Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd). Food chains and eateries, including Biryani By Kilo, Tossin Pizza's Worli outlet and Jumbo Burger, were also among those facing action.

The department ordered the complete closure of Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Borivali over violations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, the report added.

In Nagpur, the FDA seized refined soybean oil from a D-Mart outlet on Kamthi Road, citing violations of licence conditions.

The enforcement operation covered more than 69 establishments across the state, with officials confiscating food products suspected to be unsafe or adulterated. The seized stock was valued at more than Rs 1.35 crore.

The drive also targeted prohibited food products, leading to the registration of three First Information Reports (FIRs). Two people were arrested, while two vehicles were seized as part of the action.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warned food businesses against compromising public health, saying stringent action would be taken against violators.

He also highlighted the severe legal consequences under food safety laws, including provisions for life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh in cases where the consumption of unsafe food results in death.

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