'Big Brand Or Small, Rules Are Same': Tukaram Mundhe's Stern Warning To Food Businesses Ahead Of Diwali

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has issued a stern warning to food businesses ahead of Diwali, stating that strict action will be taken against establishments found compromising on food safety standards, irrespective of their size or brand.

"Big brand or small, the rules are the same for all, and enforcement will be equally stringent," Mundhe said in a statement issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, November 5.

The warning comes as the state government intensifies its food safety inspections during the festive season, when demand for sweets, khava, milk, ghee, edible oil, dry fruits, farsan and gift hampers rises significantly.

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has conducted a statewide special enforcement and public awareness drive under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, covering the entire food supply chain, including manufacturing, storage, transportation, retail sales, online platforms and hotel food services.

According to the department, a total of 9,667 food establishments were inspected between September 1 and November 3, 2026. During this period, 4,603 improvement notices were issued, 954 food licences and registrations were suspended, and action was initiated to cancel another 25 licences and registrations.

The department also collected 8,835 food samples and seized 3,098.46 metric tonnes of food stock valued at Rs 63.45 crore.

Mundhe said the administration supports honest and compliant food businesses but will not show leniency towards those who put public health at risk.

Maharashtra FDA Diwali Special Drive: Key Findings

As part of its separate Diwali Special Drive, conducted between October 15 and November 3, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration inspected 3,332 food establishments across the state.

The department issued 1,501 improvement notices and suspended 326 licences and registrations. It also initiated action to cancel 15 licences and registrations.

During the same period, 3,864 food samples were collected and 1,886.44 metric tonnes of food stock worth Rs 44.37 crore was seized.

The Konkan division recorded the highest value of seized stock during the Diwali Special Drive at Rs 17.69 crore, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at Rs 7.54 crore and Pune at Rs 7.53 crore.

Maharashtra FDA Keeps 19 Food Sectors Under Scanner

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has identified 19 sectors for special inspection and surveillance during the festive period.

These include sweet shops, khava and mawa suppliers, milk and dairy products, ghee, edible oil, farsan, dry fruits, silver leaf, food colours, chocolate and bakery products, gift hampers, packaged food, retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, quick-commerce and dark stores, hotels, caterers, street food vendors, fruit ripening facilities, packaged drinking water, transport and cold storage facilities, and imported food.

The inspections are aimed at identifying adulteration, substandard manufacturing, incorrect labelling and the sale of stale or expired food products.

Maharashtra FDA Warns Food Businesses Of Strict Action

The Food and Drug Administration has directed food business operators to comply with food safety regulations during the festive period.

All food businesses must hold a valid FSSAI licence or registration and display it prominently at their establishments. They must also print their 14-digit FSSAI licence or registration number on cash memos, bills and receipts.

The department has instructed businesses to purchase raw materials only from licensed or registered suppliers and maintain proper purchase bills and stock records.

Food establishments have also been directed to maintain hygiene, ensure safe drinking water, provide clean protective clothing to food handlers and appoint at least one FoSTaC-trained Food Safety Supervisor in every licensed establishment.

Sweet manufacturers, dairies and farsan producers have been instructed to use fresh and properly sourced ingredients and avoid synthetic milk, starch, detergent, vanaspati and other adulterants.

The department has also prohibited the use of non-permitted industrial colours and aluminium or other metal foil in place of prescribed silver leaf.

What Penalties Can Food Businesses Face?

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has warned that violations of food safety regulations can attract strict legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Under Section 59, the sale of unsafe food can attract imprisonment. If the violation results in death, the provision allows imprisonment of up to life and a fine of not less than Rs 10 lakh.

Other penalties mentioned in the press note include:

Substandard food (Section 51): Penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Misbranded food (Section 52): Penalty of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Misleading advertisements (Section 53): Penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Food containing extraneous matter (Section 54): Penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Unhygienic processing (Section 56): Penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Possessing adulterants injurious to health (Section 57): Penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Operating without a licence (Section 63): Imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The department can also suspend or cancel licences under Section 32 of the Act.

Maharashtra FDA Issues Advisory For Consumers

Alongside inspections of food establishments, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory asking consumers to remain cautious while purchasing food items during Diwali.

Consumers have been advised to buy sweets and other food products only from licensed or registered shops and check the FSSAI license number before making any purchases.

The department has also asked people to avoid sweets, khava, ghee and dry fruits that are being sold at unusually cheap rates and also sweets having unnatural bright colours.

Consumers have been advised to buy milk-based sweets in smaller quantities, refrigerate them and consume within a day or two.

People have also been advised to check expiry dates, labels and FSSAI details on packaged products and every item that comes in gift hampers.

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For online purchases, consumers should check the expiry date and packaging seal at the time of delivery and refuse products that are spoiled, tampered with or nearing expiry.

The department has also advised people to avoid food kept in the open, cut fruits and food wrapped in newspapers.

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