UP’s Rs 19,208 Cr To Sikkim’s Rs 365 Cr: State-Wise Breakup Of Centre’s Pre-Diwali Tax Devolution

The Centre has released Rs 1,09,019 crore to state governments as the regular November tax devolution instalment, advancing the payment by five days to support spending ahead of the festive season.

The amount was transferred on November 5 instead of the scheduled date of November 10, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The state-wise allocations reflect the financial pool's distribution, spanning from Uttar Pradesh receiving the highest allocation of Rs 19,208 crore to Sikkim receiving Rs 365 crore at the lower end of the spectrum.

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Uttar Pradesh received the largest allocation, followed by Bihar with Rs 10,845 crore and Madhya Pradesh with Rs 8,010 crore. West Bengal was allocated Rs 7,866 crore, while Maharashtra received Rs 7,022 crore and Rajasthan Rs 6,460 crore.

The latest transfer comes just days after the Centre released another Rs 1,09,019 crore as an additional tax devolution instalment on October 31.

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With both transfers, states have received Rs 2,18,038 crore within five days, providing a significant boost to their finances during the festive period. The October release was the second additional instalment in the current financial year, FY27.

Tax devolution represents the states' share of central tax collections and provides them with funds to meet expenditure commitments.

Under the existing arrangement, states receive 41% of the divisible pool of central taxes, with the amount distributed through 14 instalments during a financial year.

The government said the advance release would help states accelerate capital expenditure and finance development and welfare programmes.

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The additional liquidity could support infrastructure projects, public services and other spending priorities.

The Union Budget for FY27 has estimated tax devolution to states at Rs 15.26 lakh crore, compared with Rs 13.93 lakh crore in the revised estimates for FY26.

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