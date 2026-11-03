Govt Eyes Rs 15,000 Crore-Plus From CPSE Land Sales In FY27; MTNL, BSNL Assets On The List

The Centre is targeting land monetisation of over Rs 15,000 crore in fiscal 27 through the National Land Monetisation Corporation or the NLMC, with properties belonging to MTNL, BSNL, RINL, ITI and HIL among assets for sale, as per a government official.

The NLMC is a Finance Ministry-owned entity which is tasked with unlocking value from surplus and non-core land, and building, assets held by central public sector enterprises and other central entities.

MTNL's land assets are expected to be a major part of the government's monetisation drive. The Centre is targeting additional monetisation of MTNL properties worth Rs 4,000-5,000 crore over the next two years.

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