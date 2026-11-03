Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Oil Market Cracks On Trump Vowing To Cut $4-Billion Israel Aid By 2026-End; Brent At $102

Brent crude fell 2.53% to $102.12 per barrel after US President Donald Trump announced Washington will end its $4-billion annual military aid to Israel by the end of 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Oil Market Cracks On Trump Vowing To Cut $4-Billion Israel Aid By 2026-End; Brent At $102
Trump said Netanyahu had agreed to end the payments by year-end.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
  • US will end $4 billion annual military aid to Israel after December 2026
  • Trump said Israel is financially strong enough to manage without US aid
  • Israeli PM Netanyahu agreed to stop receiving US military aid by year-end
How could ending US aid affect Middle East stability?

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will stop providing its annual military aid of around $4 billion to Israel after December 2026, arguing that the country has become financially strong enough to manage without American assistance.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to not receive aid by the year-end. He also indicated that the US could still provide assistance if Israel needed support.

The announcement marks a potential shift in the longstanding US-Israel military funding arrangement.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Following Trump's remarks, Brent crude futures were trading at $102.12 per barrel, down $2.65 or 2.53%, according to market data at 7:11 p.m. IST on Nov. 3. The contract touched an intraday low of $101.41.

However, the decline reflects broader developments in the oil market, particularly expectations of progress in US-Iran negotiations and a possible easing of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Also Read | Why Today's US Midterms Matter More For The $100,000 H-1B Fee Than You Think

US-Iran Negotiations Remain Key To Oil Prices

Crude markets have closely tracked developments in the US-Iran conflict, particularly the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Diplomatic discussions involving Iran and regional countries have raised hopes of a possible agreement to ease tensions and restore shipping through the waterway. However, disagreements over sanctions, security and Iran's nuclear programme continue to complicate negotiations.

Brent crude had already fallen more than 7% on Monday amid expectations of progress in diplomatic efforts. The latest decline reflects continued market sensitivity to developments that could affect global oil supplies.

For India, a sustained fall in crude prices could ease the import bill, inflationary pressure and currency risks. However, any fresh escalation in the Middle East could quickly reverse the recent decline.

Also Read | Iran On Edge: Explosions Reported At Qeshm Near Hormuz As Trump Says 'No Rush' To Bomb Iran

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Electricity Bills Could Become AI's Next Big Problem. Today's US Midterm Vote Puts It To The Test

Electricity Bills Could Become AI's Next Big Problem. Today's US Midterm Vote Puts It To The Test

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com