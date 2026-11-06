SpiceJet Passengers Clash With Staff At Bengaluru Airport After Last-Minute Flight Cancellation, Video Goes Viral

A last-minute SpiceJet flight cancellation at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday led to a heated argument between passengers and airline staff. A video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media.
According to Asianet News, the cancellation was announced just half an hour before the flight's departure on November 5, leaving over 35 passengers stranded at the airport.
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The sudden cancellation evoked strong resentment from the passengers, several of whom were seen confronting airline staff at the airport, shouting slogans and demanding an explanation for the disruption.
Angry passengers confronted airline representatives, seeking answers over the sudden cancellation and the disruption to their travel plans.
A heated argument broke out between SpiceJet staff and passengers at Bengaluru International Airport after more than 35 passengers were allegedly left stranded following last-minute flight cancellations. Angry passengers were seen hurling abuses and arguing with the staff. https://t.co/lCRgQgrhA5— IndianLafda (@IndianLafdaa) November 6, 2026
The confrontation intensified when a woman passenger was seen arguing with CISF personnel and SpiceJet staff at the airport.
She was allegedly involved in verbally abusing and manhandling a female airline employee during the confrontation, according to reports. Security personnel stepped in to defuse the confrontation as the argument grew increasingly heated.
Footage circulating on social media captured the tense scenes, showing passengers engaged in a heated argument with SpiceJet employees and CISF personnel.
The accompanying post alleged that SpiceJet had left passengers stranded following the last-minute cancellation.
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The footage triggered a debate online, with several users expressing sympathy for passengers affected by the disruption while criticising those who allegedly targeted frontline employees.
One user said airline employees were merely carrying out instructions and should not be subjected to abuse over decisions beyond their control.
Another acknowledged the distress caused by a last-minute cancellation but said it did not justify mistreating staff who had no authority over flight scheduling or cancellation decisions.
"Sometimes people forget they are just employees, not the owners of the company. They don't deserve this," another user commented.
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