Who Owns Jalsa? Amitabh Bachchan’s Sister-In-Law Questions Transfer Of Bungalow To Wife Jaya

A family dispute over ownership of Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, has surfaced after his sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, questioned the validity of a 1993 gift deed transferring the property to Jaya Bachchan, NDTV reported.

Ramola, the wife of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, Ajitabh, has alleged that the property was transferred without her knowledge or consent, challenging the deed's legal validity.

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Her complaint has prompted proceedings before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Mumbai's Andheri.

The hearing follows multiple complaints reportedly filed by Ramola over the past seven months.

The dispute centres on conflicting ownership records, with the Kapol Housing Society's documents identifying Jaya Bachchan as the owner of Jalsa, while the Maharashtra government's Property Card reportedly continues to carry Ramola's name.

The issue resurfaced after an attempt was allegedly made to replace Ramola's name with Jaya's in the government property records.

In her complaint, Ramola has maintained that Jalsa was originally registered in her name and that its ownership was subsequently transferred to Jaya through a gift deed executed in 1993.

She has questioned the circumstances under which the document was prepared, alleging that it was drawn up on plain paper, without payment of stamp duty at the time, and did not bear witnesses' signatures.

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She has also raised objections to the subsequent registration and regularisation of the document under the Maharashtra government's Abhay Yojana scheme.

Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani confirmed that the complaint had been received and a hearing initiated.

The parties involved have been asked to submit their responses. No final determination has yet been made regarding the competing ownership claims or the validity of the disputed gift deed.

Amitabh Bachchan has not responded to queries on the matter, while Jaya Bachchan could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Abhishek Bachchan declined to comment, describing the dispute as an internal family matter.

Jalsa is among Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity residences and has become closely associated with Amitabh Bachchan's public life.

The bungalow is particularly known for the actor's longstanding Sunday tradition of greeting fans who gather outside its gates, making it a popular landmark for his admirers.

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