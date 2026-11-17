Asian Paints Ltd. has opposed 17 trademark applications filed by Grasim Industries Ltd.'s Birla Opus business for its brand mascot, alleging that the character resembles the paintmaker's iconic Gattu mascot.

Opposition notices filed on Nov. 13 and 14, reviewed by NDTV Profit, cover applications for both colour and black-and-white versions of the Birla Opus character across multiple trademark classes.

The dispute centres on the use and protection of the two mascots, with Asian Paints seeking to prevent Birla Opus from securing trademark registrations for its character.

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In its opposition notices, Asian Paints argues that the Birla Opus mascot bears a resemblance to Gattu, a character associated with the company for more than six decades. It claims that Gattu has become a widely recognised part of its brand identity and has acquired significant goodwill among consumers.

The company further argues that consumers could associate the Birla Opus character with Gattu, potentially creating confusion in the marketplace. It also alleges that the rival mascot draws on the recognition and reputation established by its long-running brand character.

Trademark Dispute Adds To Paint Market Rivalry

The 17 applications cover multiple trademark classes, indicating that Birla Opus was seeking protection for the mascot across different product and business categories. The applications include both colour and monochrome representations of the character.

By filing oppositions across these categories, Asian Paints is seeking to prevent the registration of the Birla Opus mascot under the applications it has challenged. The outcome will determine whether the character can secure the requested trademark protection.

The dispute adds a new dimension to the competition between Asian Paints, India's largest paintmaker, and Birla Opus, the decorative paints business launched by Grasim Industries.

The two companies have been competing through capacity additions, dealer expansion, distribution networks and advertising. Birla Opus has expanded its presence in the decorative paints market, increasing competitive pressure on established players, including Asian Paints.

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