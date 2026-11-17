Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions, but choosing the right property involves more than checking its price, location and amenities for longevity. A property dealer has highlighted five surroundings that prospective homebuyers should avoid to ensure a peaceful living environment, better health and long-term property value.

He posted a video on instagram and according to the real estate professional, buyers should carefully select the neighbourhood before finalising a property.

He shared five loaclities where buyers should not invest:

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1. Railway Tracks and Metro Lines

Properties located close to railway tracks may experience continuous noise pollution, vibrations and disturbance from passing trains inside the house.

These factors can affect residential comfort and potentially reduce mental health and peace.

2. Dumping Grounds and Garbage Yards

Homes situated near garbage dumping sites can expose the buyer to foul smells, waste pollution, flies and mosquito infestations.

Such surroundings may create hygiene concerns by releasing hazardous gases and affect residents' quality of life.

3. Dirty Drains and Nullahs

Residential buildings constructed close to open drains and polluted water channels may face persistent foul odours, and sanitation-related problems.

Buyers should also check whether the area is prone to waterlogging and also check the sewage leak near the water pipeline.

4. Marriage Gardens and Banquet Halls

Properties located next to marriage halls and wedding venues can experience loud music, traffic congestion, large crowds and late-night disturbances.

Sometimes police and authorities find it hard to stop particularly during wedding seasons and weekends.

5. High-Tension Electricity Lines

Homes situated directly beneath or very close to high-tension transmission lines require careful assessment of safety clearances and applicable regulations.

Their proximity may also affect buyer interest and property resale value.

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Ultimately, a good home is not just about the property itself but also the environment in which families live.

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