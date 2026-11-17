Ananya Panday has often faced questions about nepotism since her Bollywood debut. Now, the actor has candidly opened up about the debate and explained why she has no intention of distancing herself from her family name.

Speaking at the 2026 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), the 28-year-old actor spoke about the stereotypes surrounding Gen Z. She addressed the criticism often directed at her generation and how her generation views success differently.

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Ananya Panday Believes The Definition Of Success Is Different For GenZs

Ananya said, “I think Gen Z is badnaam for no reason honestly!”

She went on to explain that the younger generation simply sees success through a different lens. “Just the definition of success is different. Maybe for the old generation, while growing up, there was only one kind of success. You had to follow a certain path to get that. Gen Z is a little different.”

“I thrive on chaos, love working for as many hours as possible. But maybe someone else in my generation is equally successful and doesn't work as hard. That's their way of doing it,” she added.

Ananya Panday On Facing Nepotism

Ananya has frequently found herself at the centre of the nepotism debate since her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Being the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday has often brought questions about her privilege and opportunities in the industry.

Ananya believes there is no reason to distance herself from her family background. Expressing pride in her father's identity, she said, “I think there's no point in not acknowledging it.”

She added, “I am very proud to be my father's daughter. I don't ever not want to be associated with Chunky Panday, so I don't want to have any negative connotation with that association.”

Addressing the criticism she has faced, Ananya said, “Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged.”

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What's Next For Ananya Panday?

Most recently seen in Vivek Soni's romantic drama Chaand Mera Dil, Ananya will be reprising her beloved role as Bella Rajvansh, aka Bae, in the second chapter of the widely popular Prime Video series Call Me Bae.

The series, made under the direction of Collin D'Cunha and penned by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, will also feature Shruti Hassan, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood and Vihaan Samat. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, the makers are yet to announce the release date for the new season.

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