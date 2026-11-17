Becoming a parent comes with many additional financial responsibilities. Expenses that once seemed manageable can suddenly add up. From diapers and vaccinations to doctor visits, the initial years can be tough and need advance planning. With the later years and key milestones like higher education and marriage, you have one key advantage: time.

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Time can allow your investments to grow multi-fold, as compounding works more efficiently with the duration being longer. Time also allows you to take risks, meaning you can explore even high risk options since time can reduce volatility over longer durations.

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You don't necessarily need a large amount to get started. Even if you can set aside Rs 15,000 every month, there are ways to put that money to work over the long term. The idea is not to chase quick returns but to build a financial cushion that can support major milestones of your child.

Here are three long-term investment options you can consider with a monthly allocation of Rs 15,000.

Public Provident Fund

Monthly investment: Rs 5,000

Per year: Rs 60,000

Returns: 7.1% p.a.

Time: 25 years

Total invested amount: Rs 15 lakh

Returns: Rs 26.23 lakh

Total: Rs 41.23 lakh

The main advantage of PPF is that the interest earned and the maturity corpus are tax-free. While the current interest on PPF is a modest 7.1%, it is reviewed and periodically revised by the government.

Small-Cap Mutual Funds

This is one of the riskiest investments. But if you have the risk appetite and a long-term horizon to outgrow volatility, you can consider small-cap as they have the potential for much higher returns.

Monthly amount: Rs 6,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 25 years

Expected rate of return: 14%

Invested amount: Rs 70,80,988

Estimated returns: Rs 2,69,59,389

Total value: Rs 3,40,40,377

Without “step-up” technique the returns may not be as attractive as the initial years' amount are modest. By using “step-up”, you can revise your contributions as your income grows, allowing you to build a stronger corpus without hurting your other financial goals.

Gold investment

Gold investments remain a central choice for any Indian family. In Indian weddings, gold plays a key role in rituals and gifting. As a result, investing into gold while your child is still young can yield great financial results.

Monthly amount: Rs 4,000

Investment duration: 25 years

Expected rate of return: 10%

Invested amount: Rs 12,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 41,51,561

Total value: Rs 53,51,561

Here also, you can use the “step-up” technique to increase your investments with time. This will allow you to accumulate more gold, which is a safer investment asset than mutual funds.

The calculation shows that with a starting contribution of Rs 15,000, you can end up saving Rs 4.3 crore corpus for your child when they turn 25 years old, with part of the savings tax-free. The key is to start early, stay consistent and review your investments as your financial situation changes.

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