Fixed deposits (FDs) have long been a popular choice among Indian households, largely because they offer predictable returns and are considered a relatively safe investment. However, a Reddit user has questioned the habit of automatically renewing FDs every time they mature, without checking prevailing interest rates or considering other investment options.

Sharing his experience on the r/personalfinanceindia community, the user said his father had been renewing the same FD for six years without comparing rates. He then realised he had fallen into a similar habit with his own savings.

"My dad has been auto-renewing the exact same FD for the last six years. Every time it matures, he just rolls it over without even checking the interest rates. I used to laugh it off as a boomers' habit, until I realized I've been doing the exact same thing with my own savings account."

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The user also pointed out that taxes and inflation can significantly reduce the actual returns from an FD. For someone in the 30% tax bracket, a 7% interest rate, after accounting for 5% inflation, could leave a real return of only around 1.5% to 2%, according to the calculation shared in the post.

The realisation changed how the user viewed FDs as a way to build wealth. However, he acknowledged that they still offer a degree of security and predictability that other investments may not.

"Don't get me wrong, FDs aren't useless. The absolute safety and predictability are real comfort blankets."

However, the Reddit user clarified that he was not suggesting abandoning fixed deposits altogether. Instead, he questioned , "But it made me wonder: is there a genuine middle ground? Something that offers better real returns than a standard FD, without forcing me to take on full equity market risk?"

He is now exploring alternatives such as high-yield corporate bonds, Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), particularly for a portion of his savings earmarked for relatively safer investments.

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The central question raised was whether the individual should continue prioritising the security and convenience of fixed deposits or invest it in parts and the FD portion of their savings potentially improve long-term, inflation-adjusted returns.

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