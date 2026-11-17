The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is facing fresh scrutiny after its internal vigilance investigation uncovered suspected deliberate irregularities in the evaluation of a recruitment examination for senior positions in the State Planning Board. The findings challenge the commission's earlier explanation that the discrepancies resulted from technical problems.

According to the vigilance report, evaluators failed to assess 10 questions carrying a combined 58 marks, raising concerns that the omissions may have been intentional and designed to benefit a particular candidate.

"The lapses in evaluation raise a serious suspicion that the omissions were deliberate and driven by ulterior motives," the report observed.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Investigators found that several questions which the top-ranked candidate had not answered were excluded from evaluation. The discovery has intensified allegations of possible manipulation in the recruitment process, although the PSC chairman and other officials have maintained that the discrepancies were caused by technical errors.

READ | Students In Keralam Denied Permission To Appear For Sanskrit Exam: CPI(M) Leaders Slam Vice-Chancellor

The internal inquiry was conducted by the PSC's vigilance officer, a Kerala Police official holding the rank of Superintendent of Police. Its conclusions have added to questions surrounding the transparency and fairness of appointments made through the commission.

The report was sought by then Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar after complaints emerged over the recruitment process. Following the submission of the findings, Arlekar reportedly wrote to the President of India recommending the removal of the PSC chairman and members.

The controversy centres on recruitment to senior positions in the Industry and Infrastructure, Plan Coordination and Planning divisions of the State Planning Board. Allegations have surfaced that merit was overlooked during the selection process, with political considerations potentially influencing appointments.

The vigilance findings come amid a separate investigation by a government-appointed Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is examining the alleged irregularities. Despite the accusations, the PSC chairman and other senior officials have denied wrongdoing during questioning by investigators.

Earlier findings by the SIT had also raised doubts about the commission's explanation of a software malfunction. Investigators reportedly examined the evaluation system and found discrepancies suggesting that the assessment process may have been closed before all answers were marked.

READ | Punjab: Gardener's Daughter, 16 Female Students Clear NDA Written Exam From Government Defence Institute

The investigation could now widen to include recruitment under the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS). The state government is reportedly considering examining whether political influence played a role in appointments to the service.

Concerns have also been raised about how interview panel members were selected for the second batch of KAS recruitment. Investigators may scrutinise the selection procedures to determine whether candidates received preferential treatment.

Meanwhile, the PSC has reportedly paid ₹10 lakh to a lawyer representing the commission before the Kerala High Court in proceedings seeking to quash the Crime Branch investigation.

The amount is understood to be the first instalment of the legal fees associated with the case challenging the government-ordered inquiry.

The legal proceedings have generated controversy over PSC chairman MR Baiju's decision to approach the High Court. Questions were previously raised about whether he had obtained the commission's approval before initiating the legal challenge.

The latest developments have placed the commission's recruitment procedures under renewed scrutiny, regarding the evaluation of answer scripts and the safeguards intended to ensure fair selection. The investigations remain ongoing, and the allegations of deliberate manipulation have not yet resulted in a final judicial determination.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.