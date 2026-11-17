Seventeen women from the government-run Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) written examination 2026, which is a record achievement for the institution. Among the successful candidates is Khushi, a 17-year-old daughter of gardener who hopes to fulfil her childhood ambition of becoming an officer in the Indian Army.

The Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute recorded its highest number of candidates qualifying for the NDA written examination in a single year. According to the institute, the result is the largest group of female candidates to qualify from any government-run educational institution in India, including Sainik Schools and Rashtriya Military Schools.

Meanwhile, for Khushi, who comes from Beas in Punjab's Majha region, clearing the examination is an important step toward a career she has long dreamed of pursuing. Her father, Vijay Kumar, works as a gardener at a military station in Pathankot.

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Despite the family's modest financial background, Khushi received encouragement to pursue her ambitions. Her father sought assistance from Army officers to secure her admission at Army Public School, where she continued her education.

Subsequently, after she came across the Mai Bhago institute on social media, Khushi decided to apply and after completing the selection process, Khushi joined the institute's intensive training programme.

Now preparing for the Services Selection Board (SSB) assessment, Khushi remains hopeful about taking the next step towards becoming an Army officer.

"I hope my dream will be realised… The institute provides us wings," she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute was established by the Punjab government to encourage young women from the state to pursue commissioned positions in defence services. It takes its name from Mai Bhago (Mata Bhag Kaur), a celebrated Sikh warrior.

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Following the admission of women to the NDA in 2022, the institute expanded its training programme by establishing a dedicated NDA Preparatory Wing in 2023. The residential facility currently accommodates 115 female cadets, with 40 enrolled in the NDA Wing, while 75 are undergoing training at the Graduate Wing.

Students follow a demanding daily schedule which is designed to develop their academic proficiency, physical endurance and military discipline. Every students' day begins at 5 am with physical training before they leave for school or college.

After completing their academic classes, cadets return to campus for additional training, including drills and competitive examination preparation. Evening lessons begin at 8.30 pm and conclude at 11 pm.

The institute provides access to sporting facilities, an indoor shooting range, a gymnasium and an obstacle course to help candidates meet physical and psychological requirements of military selection.

The Punjab government covers boarding, accommodation, uniforms and training expenses of the students who need to pay for their school or college education.

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