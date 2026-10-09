Indian Army Averts Major Disaster, Neutralises 27 IEDs Along 8 Km Shangkhalok-Pilong Route

Assam Rifles and Indian Army bomb disposal teams have detected and neutralised 27 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along an 8-km stretch of road in Manipur's Kamjong district.

The force said the operation prevented attempts to disrupt peace and security.

In a post on X on Thursday night, the Assam Rifles said the 48-hour, intelligence-led operation ran from October 4 to 7 along the Shangkhalok-Pilong route.

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It said the teams "safely neutralised" all 27 devices and that the move ensured safe movement for local border communities.

The post did not say who planted the explosives.

The force shared photographs of personnel in bomb-disposal suits, sniffer dogs and drone equipment at the site. It tagged the Union Home Ministry, the Army's Eastern Command and Spear Corps.

Kamjong is one of five Manipur districts along the India-Myanmar frontier. Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul share a 398-km unfenced international border with Myanmar, which the Assam Rifles guard.

The terrain is mountainous and heavily forested, and security forces have long treated roads in such areas as high-risk. IEDs are a particular worry because they can be planted in advance and left for passing vehicles or patrols.

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The recovery is among several in the state this year. On January 1, security forces neutralised 27 country-made bombs near Monglham village in Imphal East district.

In November, last year, the Assam Rifles recovered five IEDs during routine patrolling on the Pengpalep-Lokchao axis in Tengnoupal district. Kamjong has seen such finds before.

Assam Rifles troops earlier recovered three IEDs and other explosive material there along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Search and combing operations have been intensified across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. Clearing routes such as the Shangkhalok-Pilong road matters beyond security, since border communities depend on them for movement and supplies.

The Assam Rifles said the operation was part of its continuing counter-insurgency efforts in the region.

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