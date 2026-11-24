Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to acquire much of startup Decart AI, buying tools to bolster the cloud-computing company's artificial intelligence infrastructure. Amazon will get the technology behind the Decart Optimization Stack, software designed to make AI models run smoothly across a range of hardware, as well as Decart's founding team and their AI researchers and engineers, the company said in a blog post on Monday.

Amazon has agreed to pay about $7.5 billion for the assets, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the price isn't public.

Decart builds tools designed to help companies squeeze more performance out of existing computing capacity and cut costs. The company has been working with Amazon since last year, including running some models on Amazon's custom-designed AI chip, called Trainium.

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Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy is gearing up to sell Trainium chips, currently available for Amazon Web Services cloud customers, to other data center builders sometime next year. Amazon has been working to make it easier for companies to tap into Trainium, which it's positioning as a rival to the Nvidia Corp. chips that power most AI models.

Decart was founded in 2023 by three Israeli engineers: Dean and Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev. It also builds AI models designed to edit live video and simulate real-world physics.

Amazon isn't buying Decart's models, the person said.

Decart previously held talks to sell itself to Anthropic PBC for about $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported in August. The Financial Times reported on Saturday that Amazon and Decart were closing in on a deal valued at about $7.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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