The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the results of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2026.

According to the result statistics, a total of 44,298 candidates have qualified for the examination, recording an overall pass percentage of 79.15%.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results through the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. The examination was conducted on September 30, 2026.

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Candidates who have qualified will be able to download their digitised OSSTET certificates from November 25, 2026, starting at 10 am. Applicants will be required to pay a prescribed fee to download the certificate.

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OSSTET 2026 Result: Steps To Check And Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their OSSTET 2026 results:

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Latest Updates section.

Step 3: Find and click on the OSSTET Result 2026 link.

Step 4: A new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to access the result.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Your OSSTET 2026 result and qualifying status will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result and save it for future reference.

OSSTET 2026 Result: Check Paper-Wise Statistics

According to the result statistics, 41,192 candidates qualified in Paper 1, while 3,106 candidates cleared Paper 2. The overall pass percentage stood at 79.15%.

The paper-wise result statistics are provided below:

Particulars Paper 1 Paper 2 Total Candidates registered 55,193 4,164 59,357 Candidates registered 52,019 3,949 55,968 Candidates registered 41,192 3,106 44,298 Candidates registered 3,174 215 3,389 Pass percentage 79.19% 78.65% 79.15%

OSSTET 2026: OMR Answer Sheet Download Deadline

Candidates who did not qualify for the examination can download their OMR answer sheets through the Board's official website.

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The facility will remain available until December 2, 2026, at 5 pm. Applicants are advised to download their answer sheets before the deadline.

Qualified candidates, meanwhile, can download their digitised certificates from November 25 at 10 am after paying the prescribed fee. The facility will remain available until the Board issues hard copies of the certificates.

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