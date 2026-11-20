Cyclone Akvan has weakened into a deep depression after making landfall near Gopalpur along the Odisha coast, but its impact continues to be felt across eastern India.

Several districts of South Bengal have witnessed rainfall, while Kolkata has also faced disruptions in public transport and daily activities due to the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a fresh update shared on X on Friday, November 20, said the deep depression, which is the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan, had moved northwards at a speed of 15 kmph over the previous six hours.

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ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Tracker Live: Landfall Process Begins Near Gopalpur, Heavy Rains Lash Odisha; Evacuations Underway

According to the weather department, the system was located over south coastal Odisha at 2:30 PM on Friday. It is likely to continue moving nearly northwards over Odisha and weaken into a depression over the next three hours.

The system is further expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the subsequent six hours.

The latest update came after Akvan crossed the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM on Friday. The cyclone made landfall with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, before weakening into a deep depression.

Cyclone Akvan: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life In South Bengal

The impact of Cyclone Akvan has extended to several parts of West Bengal, with rainfall affecting normal activities across the southern districts.

Kolkata witnessed light to moderate rainfall, which disrupted public transport and caused inconvenience to office-goers during the morning rush hours on Friday.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal on Friday, November 20, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday, November 21.

Coastal districts, including South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Several other parts of South Bengal are also expected to experience heavy showers under the influence of the weakening weather system.

The weather department has also warned of possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions in areas receiving intense rainfall.

Cyclone Akvan: IMD's Latest Rainfall Forecast

According to the IMD's November 20 bulletin, Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

East Chhattisgarh is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 20 and 21.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan To Approach East Coast: Districts In Odisha, West Bengal Affected, Trains Cancelled, Fisherman Advisory

For Gangetic West Bengal, the department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Friday. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Bengal coast due to rough weather conditions.

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