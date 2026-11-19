The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several southern districts of Odisha, West Bengal as cyclonic storm 'Akvan' approaches the east coast. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said 'Akvan' will cross the coast as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph.

"The centre of the cyclone, known as the eye in meteorological terms, will cross the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha. Southern Andhra Pradesh will experience wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. In Odisha, wind speeds are expected to be 70-80 kmph," he said. Mohapatra said the system would gradually weaken while moving northwards through Odisha.

"The projected path of Cyclone Akvan indicates that it is likely to cross the coast between Puri and Gopalpur around Friday noon," Chief Secretary Anu Garg said.

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Train Services

The South Eastern Railway announced the cancellation of at least 28 express trains, most to Puri or passing through the temple town, for Friday as a precautionary response to severe cyclonic storm Akvan approaching the Odisha coast. The Shalimar-Puri Express and Bhanjpur-Puri Express, scheduled to depart on Thursday, were cancelled. Train cancellations were for West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, owing to the weather conditions.

The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled on Friday, the official said. The other trains cancelled on Friday include Puri-Bhanjpur Express, Bangriposi-Puri-Bangriposi Express and the Brahmapur-Tatanagar-Brahmapur Express.

Several other passenger trains were also cancelled in the zone across Odisha and neighbouring Jharkhand.

Schools Closed In Odisha

The state government has closed educational institutes in districts placed under 'red' (take action), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'yellow' (be aware) warnings, an official said, adding that rescue teams have been deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts.

The authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Puri urged devotees to plan their visits in accordance with weather advisories. The Gundicha Temple in Puri will remain closed to visitors from November 19 to 21.

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Fishermen Advisory

As part of the precautions, tourists have been prohibited from visiting coastal areas in Odisha, including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika, and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. The Met office advised fishermen in Kolkata not to venture into the sea till Saturday, as conditions will be rough owing to the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) advised people in North Andhra to remain alert and urged farmers to take precautions while carrying out agricultural activities. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

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