As Cyclone Akvan approaches the eastern coast, parents in Chennai are checking whether schools will remain open or closed on Friday, November 20.

As of the latest available updates, no statewide school holiday has been announced in Tamil Nadu for the day, and schools in Chennai are expected to function as usual unless the district administration issues a separate closure order.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has announced school closures in several districts as a precautionary measure amid the approaching cyclone. The decision covers government, government-aided and private schools, with closures varying across districts.

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According to the Department of School and Mass Education, all government, aided and private schools in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal will remain closed from November 19 to 21, 2026.

Schools in Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput districts will also remain closed on November 19 and 20 as a precautionary measure. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students amid the cyclone threat.

Odisha School Holiday November 20: District-Wise List

Here is the list of districts where schools will remain closed amid Cyclone Akvan:

District School Closure Dates Ganjam November 19-21 Gajapati November 19-21 Puri November 19-21 Jagatsinghpur November 19-21 Kendrapara November 19-21 Kandhamal November 19-21 Malkangiri November 19-21 Rayagada November 19-21 Koraput November 19-21

The closure orders apply to government, government-aided and private schools in the districts covered by the announcements.

Cyclone Akvan: What Parents Should Know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, near Gopalpur, by noon on November 20.

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The severe cyclonic storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Parents in Chennai are advised to follow announcements from the district administration and their respective schools for any last-minute changes. In Odisha, students in the nine districts listed above should follow the respective closure orders.

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