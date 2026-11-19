Suriya-starrer Scene continues to make its mark at the box office, with the film drawing audiences to theatres. Here's a look at how the film is performing.

On Day 14, Scene has earned Rs 1.70 crore in India so far, according to Sacnilk figures. The film is currently running across 3,057 shows and has recorded 16% overall occupancy. Its India net collection has reached Rs 146.75 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 170.51 crore. The final collection is expected to be updated later.

The Tamil version has contributed Rs 1.25 crore from 2,154 shows on Day 14, recording 16% occupancy. The Telugu version has added Rs 45 lakh from 903 shows, also registering 16% occupancy.

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The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 256.50 crore at the end of Day 13.

Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened its theatrical run with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 before reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

On Day 4, the film earned Rs 21.40 crore, followed by Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. Its collections then dropped to Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. The film ended its first week with an India net collection of Rs 111.70 crore.

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Scene began its second week with Rs 6 crore on Day 8. Collections rose to Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 before settling at Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10.

The film then recorded a sharp drop on Day 11, collecting Rs 3 crore. It added Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, followed by Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13. On Day 14, Scene has earned Rs 1.70 crore so far, the report stated.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran have produced the film, which is backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

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