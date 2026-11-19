A ransomware group has published data allegedly linked to wealthy JPMorgan Chase customers, including members of its invitation-only Reserve card programme, while also naming payment giants Visa and Mastercard in a wider cyber extortion campaign.



The group, identified as n0n, released the datasets after issuing a 48-hour ransom deadline. A report by the New York Post said the leaked JPMorgan records involved approximately 16,000 customers and included email addresses, phone numbers and account IDs.

The records reportedly relate to the bank's affluent customer segment, associated with its $10-million-club clientele.

JPMorgan Data Leak Exposes Information Linked To $10 Million Reserve Cardholders

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According to cybersecurity publication Cybernews, researchers identified approximately 16,000 JPMorgan customer email addresses in the leaked dataset. Some records also contained phone numbers and account IDs. More than 100 employee email addresses were reportedly included.

The information appears linked to JPMorgan's invitation-only Reserve credit card programme, which caters to high-net-worth individuals typically holding at least $10 million in managed assets.

The published dataset was approximately 502 KB. Researchers could not establish whether it represented the complete stolen material or only a sample.

JPMorgan confirmed that attackers targeted external service providers and may have accessed marketing information containing customer names and email addresses. The bank said its services remained unaffected and promised to contact affected customers and offer complimentary credit monitoring where appropriate.

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Visa Leak Includes Premium Customers' Travel And Dining Details

Visa confirmed a separate cybersecurity incident involving a third-party service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. It maintained that its own systems were not compromised and there was no indication that payment information, including card numbers, had been exposed.

Cybernews researchers found records involving more than 6,000 premium Visa customers. The exposed information reportedly included names, email addresses, phone numbers, messaging applications used and travel or dining booking details.

The records referenced premium programmes such as Visa Infinite and Visa Reserve, including dining initiatives operating across India, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia and other Asia-Pacific markets. The ransomware group had claimed access to more than 1.5 million cardholder interactions.

Mastercard Leak Contains 2,000 Records, But Their Authenticity Is Unclear

Mastercard's case has a separate complication. The hackers initially threatened to publish hundreds of thousands of cardmember interactions across two regional programmes. Their eventual release, however, contained only around 2,000 entries in a file measuring approximately 280 KB.

The Cybernews investigation found personally identifiable information in the dataset, but researchers said its formatting was poor, with multiple individuals' records mixed together.

Security researcher Aras Nazarovas suggested that the material could be test data rather than genuine customer information. Its origin and authenticity remain unverified.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mastercard said limited information belonging to some cardholders enrolled in a specific benefits programme was exposed. The incident was contained, with no impact on its payment network or card usage.

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