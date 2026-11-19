The Maharashtra government has introduced new safety rules restricting children below the age of 12 from using lifts and escalators without adult supervision.

The move aims to prevent accidents and ensure children's safety.



Under the new rules, children below 12 will not be allowed to use lifts or escalators unless they are accompanied by a parent or another responsible adult. The regulations came into effect on November 1, 2026, under the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Act, 2026.

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The new rules also make regular inspection and servicing of lifts mandatory. Additionally, every lift will have to undergo an annual safety audit to ensure that it meets the required safety standards.

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