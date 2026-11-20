Cyclone Akvan's outer rainband moved over land along the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, citing its latest satellite imagery. The department said the landfall process was expected to begin before 9 am, with landfall likely around the forenoon of Friday, November 20, 2026.

At 7 am, the cyclone was 80 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 130 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha. It had moved north-northwest at 21 kmph over the previous six hours.

The IMD expects the storm to move north-northwestwards and cross the coast with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. The storm was earlier expected to cross the central Andhra Pradesh coast but changed course towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

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Where Is Cyclone Akvan Now?

The IMD said Akvan had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. At 2.30 am IST on Friday, its centre was near 17.7°N and 84.9°E, about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam and 170 km east of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 170 km south of Gopalpur and 250 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha, and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said Akvan was likely to continue moving north-northwest and cross the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by Friday forenoon. It forecast maximum sustained winds of 70–80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

The department said satellite imagery showed that the cloud mass associated with Akvan had moved over the coast, marking the start of the storm's interaction with land. Doppler weather radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur were continuously monitoring the storm, the IMD said.

Cyclonic Storm Akvan Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Akvan over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Akvan here on Windy.

Red Alert In States

Andhra Pradesh

The IMD issued a red alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, where it forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. It issued an orange alert for Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli, where it forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, and a yellow alert for Kakinada, where it forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD classifies rainfall exceeding 20.44 cm in 24 hours as extremely heavy, 11.56 cm to 20.44 cm as very heavy, and 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm as heavy.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority asked Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and the Godavari districts to remain alert for the next 24–36 hours. It urged farmers to take precautions, advised fishermen to stay ashore and asked residents of low-lying and coastal areas to follow official advisories. District administrations were monitoring tanks, vulnerable mandals and coastal areas, the authority said.

Odisha

The IMD expects Akvan to cross the coast close to Gopalpur in south Odisha by noon on Friday. At 2.30 pm on Thursday, the storm was over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 410 km south of Gopalpur and 470 km south of Puri. It was also about 390 km east-southeast of Narsapur, 320 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam and 610 km east-northeast of Chennai.

Over 1.20 lakh people have been evacuated, and more than 300 rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas of Odisha. The Odisha government has also set up 9,299 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts as the storm—the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days—changed its trajectory over the past 24 hours after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has closed educational institutes in districts placed under 'red' (take action), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'yellow' (be aware) warnings, an official said, adding that rescue teams have been deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts. The authorities of the Jagannath Temple in Puri urged devotees to plan their visits in accordance with weather advisories. The Gundicha Temple in Puri will remain closed to visitors from November 19 to 21.

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