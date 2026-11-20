The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking a selloff in global equities. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the frontline indices.

In the previous session, the domestic market ended with stellar gains, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,500 level.

Nifty 50 formed a long bull candle on the daily chart that has almost engulfed the last six day's range on upside in one session.

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“This is positive indication and suggests strength of buying in the underlying Nifty. The overall trend of Nifty 50 remains positive. A decisive move above 25,500 could possibly open the next upside target of around 25,900 – 26,000 in the near term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

However, he noted that the immediate support is placed at 25,200.

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Stocks To Buy Today

Nagaraj Shetti has recommended two stocks to buy for short-term. He suggests trading in these stocks for a timeframe of 2-3 weeks. The technical stock picks for short-term are ITC Hotels and Syrma SGS Technology shares.

ITC Hotels | Buy | Target Price: Rs 198 | Stop Loss: Rs 173

After a small pause in last week, ITC Hotel stock price has continued its upward journey so far this week.

“Bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and the stock price has moved up recently after forming a new higher bottom. Volume and RSI pattern indicates more upside for the near term,” said Shetti.

He recommends buying ITC Hotels shares for a target price of Rs 198 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 173 level.

Syrma SGS | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,635 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,435

The consolidation movement of couple of weeks seems to be ending now. The recent bounce back in Syrma SGS Technology stock price has resulted in the stock placing at the edge of breaking above crucial hurdle at Rs 1,530 levels. The medium-term uptrend remains intact with the formation of larger degree higher tops and bottoms formation.

Shetti suggests buying Syrma SGS shares for a target price of Rs 1,635 and keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,435 level.

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