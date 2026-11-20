Shares of NLC India, Coal India, Ashoka Buildcon, Firstsource Solutions, Avanti Feeds, Atul Ltd, Hexaware Technologies and Karur Vysya Bank will be in focus on Friday. Other stocks to remain in focus include Paytm, Urban Company, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care, Voltas, JK Cement and Ramco Systems following key corporate announcements, order wins, acquisitions, fundraises and business updates.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

NLC India

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NLC Renewables files DRHP for IPO.

Fresh issue size up to Rs 3,300 crore.

OFS of up to 10 crore shares.

Parent NLC India to partially monetize stake.

Stallion India Flurochemicals

Guides for 30-35% CAGR over 3 years.

Helium facility commissioned in Sept. 2026.

10,000 MT R-32 plant under development.

R-32 project has Rs 500-600 crore revenue potential.

Focus on semiconductor and specialty gases.

Margin improvement of 3-4% targeted.

Ashoka Buildcon

Saudi project worth Rs 846.38 crore cancelled.

Cancellation by Diriyah Company.

Reason cited as internal employer-related factors.

Project awarded in February 2026.

Company evaluating next steps.

Firstsource Solutions

Partners with SEW.AI. Launches AI solutions for utilities.

Focus on billing and collections.

Targets energy and water companies.

Aims to improve cash collections.

Seeks lower operating costs.

Avanti Feeds

Margins hit by higher raw material costs.

Shrimp processing margins impacted by anti-dumping duty and freight costs.

Mgmt highlighted pressure from raw material inflation and higher duties.



Coal India

Receives LoI from Ministry of Heavy Industries.

To set up rare earth permanent magnet facility.

Partnering with NFTDC through an SPV.

Plant capacity of 1,200 TPA.

Execution period of 7 years.

Strategic critical minerals initiative.

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Atul Ltd

US initiates trade-duty investigation.

Probe relates to 2,4-D imports.

Alleged transshipment of Chinese goods.

Company denies allegations.

Hexaware Tech

Renews Microsoft Azure Expert MSP accreditation

Enters 4th cumulative year as Azure Expert MSP

NITCO

Seeks approval for Rs 400 crore related-party transaction.

Counterparty is Authum Investment & Infrastructure.

Facility includes working capital and invoice discounting.

Approval via postal ballot

Dilip Buildcon

Bags Rs 419.47 crore metro project.

Order from Gurugram Metro Rail.

Includes depot-cum-workshop construction.

Covers civil, architectural and E&M works.

Execution period of 21 months.

Domestic infrastructure order.

Karur Vysa Bank

Revises MCLR rates from Nov. 22.

1-year MCLR raised to 9.30% (earlier – 9.25%)

Overnight MCLR at 8.90% (earlier - 8.85%)

Base Rate cut to 10.95% (earlier – 11.2%)

BPLR reduce to 15.95% (earlier – 16.2%)

Loan repricing to reflect revised rates.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Invests Rs 45 crore in OCDs of Anand Rathi Towers.

Debentures carry 7.5% annual coupon.

Funds to be used for working capital.

Also supports real estate development.

Ramco Systems

Canadian Coast Guard goes live on Ramco Aviation Software.

Phase 1 implementation completed.

Software deployed across 14 bases and vessels.

Phase 2 implementation in progress.

International aviation software deployment.

One 97 Communications (Paytm)

Paytm Singapore to invest up to Rs 200 crore.

Acquires 19.1% stake in CardUp.

Initial investment of Rs 162 crore.

Technology partnership with CardUp.

Additional Rs 500 crore infused into Paytm Singapore.

Urban Company

Successfully closes QIP.

Allots 1.60 crore shares.

Issue price at Rs 156/share.

3.12% discount to floor price.

Institutional allocation completed.

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care

Completes amalgamation with Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

Allots 1.52 crore new equity shares.

Share swap ratio at 23:2.

New shares to be listed on NSE and BSE.

Voltas

Forms 50:50 JV with Atomberg.

New entity: Atomberg Airtech.

Funding commitment up to Rs 100 crore each.

Voltas to control board composition.

Focus on air-conditioning/cooling business expansion.

J K Cements

Acquires 27.03% stake in renewable energy SPV.

Investment of Rs 5.14 crore.

For captive power supply to Muddapur plant.

Hybrid solar and wind project.

Supports green energy sourcing.

Puravankara

Provides Rs 300 crore corporate guarantee.

Support for subsidiary's NCD issuance.

Subsidiary raises funds via 3,000 NCDs.

NCDs have face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

No promoter interest in transaction.

Embassy Developments

Acquires remaining 50% stake in subsidiary.

Investment of Rs 32.65 crore.

Bought stake from CP Senior Housing India LLC.

Entity becomes wholly owned subsidiary.

JV structure discontinued.

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Dynamatic Technologies

Dynauton raises Rs 39.95 crore.

Preferential allotment approved.

Dynamatic stake falls to 93.75%.

Dynauton no longer a wholly owned subsidiary.

Promoter invests Rs 2.5 crore.

ACME Solar Holdings

Commissions 57.69 MW FDRE project.

Located in Rajasthan.

Includes 100.02 MW solar capacity.

Includes 57.69 MW / 265.38 MWh BESS.

PPA signed with NHPC Limited.

Capri Global

Raises $30 million via bonds. Equivalent to about Rs 280 crore.

Bonds proposed to be listed on NSE IFSC. Tenure of 36 months.

Secured against receivables. Coupon linked to Term SOFR + 240 bps.

Pace Digitek

Gets In-Principle nod from BSE for proposed listing of 2.5 Lk NCDs worth Rs 250 crore

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