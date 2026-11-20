The fourth round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will take place on Friday, November 20, with several teams returning to action in India's domestic T20 competition.

The tournament features 38 teams divided into the Elite and Plate divisions, with matches being played across multiple venues.

The fourth round will see several interesting fixtures, including Karnataka taking on defending champions Jharkhand, Punjab facing Tamil Nadu and Delhi meeting Saurashtra.

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A total of 32 teams are competing in the Elite division, which is divided into four groups of eight teams each. The remaining six teams are part of the Plate division.

The top two teams from each Elite group will advance to the Super League stage, while the top two teams in the Plate competition will qualify for the Plate final.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Fourth Round Schedule

The fourth round will feature matches across the Elite and Plate divisions on November 20. Some of the key fixtures include Karnataka facing defending champions Jharkhand, Punjab taking on Tamil Nadu and Delhi playing Saurashtra.

The scheduled matches include:

Elite Division Fixtures

Time (IST) Match 8:00 AM Hyderabad vs Goa 8:30 AM Maharashtra vs Assam 9:00 AM Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM Punjab vs Tamil Nadu 11:00 AM Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar 11:00 AM Karnataka vs Jharkhand 11:00 AM Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra 11:00 AM Uttarakhand vs Odisha 1:30 PM Bengal vs Mizoram 1:30 PM Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat 1:30 PM Delhi vs Saurashtra 1:30 PM Kerala vs Tripura 4:30 PM Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry 4:30 PM Railways vs Haryana 4:30 PM Rajasthan vs Baroda 4:30 PM Vidarbha vs Mumbai

Plate Division Fixtures

Time (IST) Match 8:00 AM Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya 8:00 AM Services vs Nagaland 12:30 PM Sikkim vs Manipur

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Telecast?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

However, not every match of the tournament will be available on television.

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Streaming?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Cricket fans should check the platform's schedule to find out which matches will be available for live streaming, as not every fixture will be covered.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Defending Champions

Jharkhand are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their maiden title in the 2025-26 season after defeating Haryana by 69 runs in the final.

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Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in the title win, scoring 101 runs off 49 deliveries as Jharkhand posted 262/3. Anukul Roy was named Player of the Tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Tournament Final

The 2026-27 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will conclude on December 6, with the final scheduled after the Super League stage. The Plate division final will take place on November 24.

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