Sandpapergate has once again become a talking point in world cricket, eight years after the controversy rocked Australian cricket and damaged the team's reputation.

The issue has resurfaced following former Australia batter Usman Khawaja's revelations in his autobiography, 'Sabr', in which he claimed that the entire Australian Test team was aware of the use of sandpaper during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Reacting to the fresh claims, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said there was no reason to make a fuss about the revelation, adding that Pakistan had also tampered with the ball using bottle caps.

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"Mate, come on. Let go of it now. Why are you making a huge fuss out of this? I understand it's damage to cricket. It damaged our cricket too. We used to use bottle tops, not sandpaper, back in England. We used to change the balls and do all sorts of things. I mean, okay, you come out with the truth and that's about it, but don't make a fuss about it," Akhtar told Wisdon.

"And then, my opinion is, look, I've got a lot to say about my old teammates. I've got a lot to say, but I wouldn't say that. I can't throw them under the bus. I've got a lot to say about what my old teammates have done wrong. There were times when I thought I was playing against 22 guys, right? Because every guy I played against was under scrutiny. Yeah, of course. So, I didn't know who to trust."

In his memoir, Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper during the Cape Town Test. He also alleged that the Australians had resorted to similar practices during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth on that tour.

Akhtar further suggested that Khawaja's claim that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering incident was likely true, adding another dimension to the renewed debate surrounding one of cricket's biggest controversies.

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"The thing is, what Usman said, it has to be a team decision. It cannot be a couple of guys' decision. I'm sorry to say this. We used to play with cricket balls. I did all sorts of things, right? But the whole team knew it because if we didn't reverse the ball, we weren't going to win games. Now, what is coming out is absolute chaos. But it shouldn't have happened. He did the right thing, but the timing could have been better than this," Akhtar concluded.

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