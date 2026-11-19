Airah Bose Roy is ready to take her first step into Bollywood, with a new film marking an important beginning for the young actor.

Rohit Bose Roy and Manasi Joshi Roy's daughter Airah Bose Roy is set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. Airah, who was earlier known as Kiara, will star opposite Subhaan Nadiadwala, son of producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film will mark the acting debut of both Airah and Subhaan. It has been described as a romantic drama built around love, passion and revenge. The makers announced the project with a title-reveal video but kept the plot and character details under wraps.

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Airah was earlier offered The Archies

Before making her debut, Airah was approached for a key role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She did not take up the offer as she was pursuing her studies at Brown University in the US.

In 2023, Rohit spoke about the offer in a conversation with Screen. He revealed that Zoya's team had approached Airah through Excel Entertainment.

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“Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at Brown University, but I will check. I did tell her, but she couldn't give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you,” he said.

Rohit had also shared his thoughts on Airah's entry into films and made it clear that he would not direct her first project. However, he said he could consider producing it.

“I think it's one of the biggest mistakes of filmmakers to direct their own kids. It's the worst thing. I may produce for her but not direct her. The point also remains that she would want to be directed by Karan Johar more than me. But I will never helm her first film, as I would not be able to push the envelope. It would be best if she's directed by someone who works with her only as a creative collaborator. I think filmmakers should never launch their kids,” he had said.

Airah graduated from Brown University in 2025

Airah left for the US in 2021 and completed her studies at Brown University in 2025. Her parents celebrated the milestone by sharing pictures from her graduation ceremony.

They also revealed that Airah had graduated with a double major in Economics and Art History.

The makers have so far kept further details about the Shashank Khaitan directorial, including its story and characters, under wraps.

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