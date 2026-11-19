The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has eased its provident fund (PF) withdrawal rules. Employees who lose their jobs will now be able to withdraw their entire PF savings after two months of unemployment. Earlier, they had to wait for 12 months to withdraw the full amount.

Members up to 55 years of age will now be able to withdraw up to 90% of their PF balance, compared to the earlier limit of 75%.

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The decision was approved by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO's top decision-making body, on Thursday. The move brings back the earlier rule, under which employees could withdraw their full PF balance after being unemployed for two months. The waiting period had been increased to 12 months in October last year.

EPFO has reduced the minimum balance that members must keep in their PF accounts after making a withdrawal. The minimum balance requirement has been cut from 25% to 10%. This means members can now withdraw a larger part of their PF savings while keeping only 10% in their accounts.

The waiting period for final pension withdrawal remains unchanged at 36 months.

EPFO has also approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retired members.

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Under this facility, retirees will be able to withdraw their PF savings in installments instead of taking out the entire amount at once. This will allow them to receive money at regular intervals while keeping the remaining savings in their accounts.

Another important provision is that if a retired member dies while receiving these payments, their nominee or dependent can withdraw the remaining amount or continue receiving the installments.

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