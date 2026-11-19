The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai, foiling an alleged attempt to smuggle the consignment to Sri Lanka through the coastal route.

According to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday, two drug traffickers have been arrested in connection with the seizure, which ranks among the largest single heroin recoveries reported in India during 2026.

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Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of a large quantity of narcotics from Chennai for onward maritime smuggling, DRI officers mounted surveillance across the city. During a coordinated operation conducted between November 17 and 18, officials intercepted a suspected vehicle along with an escort two-wheeler.

Officials recovered 69 packets containing an off-white powdery substance during an inspection of the vehicle.

The seized substance had a gross weight of 71.24 kg and was confiscated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both vehicles allegedly used to transport the illicit consignment were also seized.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka through the coastal route, via Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), using Chennai as the transit point," the PIB statement said.

The two individuals arrested during the operation have been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.

The PIB said the seizure prevented a substantial quantity of heroin from entering the international illicit drug market, highlighting the role of intelligence-led enforcement in tackling cross-border narcotics trafficking.

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The latest crackdown follows another major DRI operation in October 2026, during which 137 kg of methamphetamine, also suspected to be bound for Sri Lanka, was seized from a coastal village near Nagapattinam.

The two major seizures within a month have drawn attention to the suspected use of Tamil Nadu's coastline as a route for international narcotics trafficking.

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