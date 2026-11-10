Bengaluru: CCB Raids Illegal Diwali Pool Party In Marathahalli Villa, Three Organisers Arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday have raided an allegedly illegal high-tech pool party organised in the name of Diwali celebrations at a private villa in Bengaluru's Kariyammana Agrahara area near Marathahalli and arrested three organisers. Police seized suspected narcotic substances, foreign liquor and prohibited hookah equipment during the operation, according to TV9 Kannada.

The party was reportedly organised at a villa on Kariyammana Agrahara Road, Yamalur, and continued from 9 pm to 5 am. The arrested organisers have been identified as Arihant Pandey, Abhinav Pandey and Partha. Police have registered a case at Marathahalli Police Station and launched a further investigation into the event and the alleged supply and consumption of drugs, as per local media.

Party Organised Through Online Apps

According to preliminary information, the event was promoted through online platforms and applications, including FV Social 404 and Hopzyx. Organisers allegedly attracted young participants by circulating photographs and videos of women through WhatsApp and Instagram.

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Entry was reportedly restricted to around 50 couples, with different charges for men, women and couples. Male participants were charged Rs 1,710, female participants Rs 1,080, while couples were reportedly asked to pay Rs 2,400. Additional charges were allegedly collected for intoxicating substances and other facilities.

Venue Kept Secret to Avoid Police Detection

Investigators suspect that the organisers deliberately withheld the exact party location from participants, sharing approximate details and providing the final venue information over phone calls. The group allegedly shifted locations for different events to avoid attracting police attention.

Drugs and Prohibited Items Seized

During the raid, CCB officials reportedly discovered ganja, suspected MDMA, foreign liquor and prohibited hookah equipment at the villa. Police said the event was being conducted without the necessary permissions from the concerned authorities. The seized substances and other materials have been taken for examination as part of the investigation.

The police are now examining the organisers' online networks, payment arrangements and possible drug supply channels to establish whether similar parties were conducted elsewhere.

The operation has raised concerns over illegal parties being organised under the cover of private celebrations and promoted through social media and online applications. Further investigation is underway.

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