The Liver Doc Doubles Down On Deepinder Goyal Over Temple Device: 'No More Scientific Updates'

The controversy surrounding Deepinder Goyal's Temple wearable continues as The Liver Doc questions the science behind its claims. After criticising the device on Monday, hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips shared a detailed review of its research on Tuesday, warning that “science fraud” can be hidden in seemingly credible scientific papers.

What The Liver Doc Found in Temple's Studies?

In a post on X, Philips reviewed Temple's research, which includes four studies, three reportedly awaiting peer review and one internal report. He questioned whether the findings support the company's claims.

One study compared Temple's heart-rate readings with five popular wearables. Philips said Temple funded and conducted the research, analysed the data and used AI to help with the analysis and writing. The test involved 43 young adults running indoors.

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He questioned differences in data recording, the removal of inaccurate readings and the lack of outdoor tests, varied skin tones and activities beyond running. He said the findings only showed that a sensor near a scalp artery could detect a pulse, not that Temple could measure brain blood flow, vascular ageing or its “Entropy” score.

Another study tested Brain Flow Index on 44 young men, excluding women because their hair affected the reference headset. Philips said neither device directly measured brain blood flow and raised concerns about the study's methods, data adjustments and failure to account for factors such as blood pressure, carbon dioxide and breathing.

A third study compared Temple with transcranial Doppler ultrasound during exercise and posture changes. Philips said only 20 participants were included in each test after movement-affected recordings were removed. Since the device could not separate signals from the brain and scalp—and both areas are affected by exercise and posture—he argued that similar readings did not prove it measured brain circulation. He also questioned sensor placement, testing conditions, missing blood-pressure readings and differences in timing between devices.

A fourth study claimed temple pulse patterns could estimate cardiovascular age better than wrist readings. Philips said it compared separate datasets rather than testing both devices on the same people. He also questioned an fNIRS study involving 13 participants and said the research did not directly measure heart health or artery stiffness.

Philips further challenged two studies cited by Temple: a 2024 outdoor heart-rate study that did not test Temple, and a 2022 thermal-camera study that used no wearable device. He said temperature changes at the temple may reflect blood flow in scalp vessels rather than inside the brain.

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Call For Government Review

Philips called for government regulators to examine Temple's claims before the device becomes more widely available and sarcastically suggested the company could use Ayurvedic ideas to market the device, arguing that its claims lack strong scientific evidence.

Goyal's Response

Meanwhile, Goyal has defended Temple, saying it is a fitness and AI device, not a medical product, and is not meant to diagnose or prevent diseases. He said BrainFlow is not its main feature, with Entropy being the key metric. However, research on Entropy has not yet been published. Goyal said the research is still ongoing and buyers can wait for more evidence.

Temple is worn on the side of the forehead. The company says BrainFlow tracks changes in brain circulation, while its Entropy score, ranging from 1 to 250, shows how hard the body is working. Priced at around Rs 85,000, the device opened for pre-orders on November 1, with deliveries expected in about three months.

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