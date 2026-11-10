Vivo X500 Series India Launch: Expected Price, Features, Battery, Camera And Other Details

Vivo's upcoming X500 flagship smartphone series is expected to launch in India later this month, with prices of the Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max reportedly leaked online. The lineup will reportedly to arrive in India towards the end of November 2026, with a significant price increase over the previous-generation X300 series.

According to a report by Gadgets 360, tipster Sanju Choudhary has revealed the tentative Indian prices of the three smartphones, including different storage configurations and a special Master Photography Set. However, Vivo has not officially confirmed the reported prices or launch details.

Expected India Prices

According to the leak, the standard Vivo X500 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs 1,19,999. The Vivo X500 Pro with the same configuration is expected to cost Rs 1,49,999.

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The Vivo X500 Pro Max could start at Rs 1,59,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, while its 12GB+512GB configuration may retail at Rs 1,79,999.

The biggest highlight is the special Vivo X500 Pro Max Master Photography Set, reportedly priced at Rs 2,29,999. Exclusive discounts through offline retail channels are also expected, although the final offers remain unconfirmed.

Master Photography Set: What to Expect

The Master Set is anticipated to include specialised photography accessories, potentially comprising a dedicated protective camera case, attachment or mounting equipment and two teleconverter lenses in the price range of Rs 2.29 lakh.

The package is expected to follow a similar concept to the photography kit offered with the previous Vivo X300 Ultra, targeting users interested in advanced mobile photography.

Expected Specifications and Features

The Vivo X500 series is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity processors, ZEISS-branded camera systems and large batteries. The smartphones are also tipped to run Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The X500 Pro Max is particularly expected to stand out with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, positioning it as the photography-focused flagship in the lineup.

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