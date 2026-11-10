MRF Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 28% To Rs 369 Crore, Declares Dividend; Check Record Date

India's one of the highest-priced stocks MRF Ltd. reported a 27.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 369 crore in the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 512 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations or top line surged 17.6% annually to Rs 8,524 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 7,250 crore a year ago.

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At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 16.3% to Rs 913 crore from Rs 1,090 crore in the year-ago period.

Subsequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 10.7% from 15% in the corresponding quarter last year.

MRF Dividend

The company's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY27. November 17 has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

In an exchange filing, MRF said, "the Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share [30%] of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2027. The company has fixed Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend."

MRF further said that the interim dividend declared will be paid on or after December 1, 2026.

MRF Share Price History

MRF shares settled 1.29% lower at Rs 1,25,070.85 in the previous session (November 9). In comparison, BSE Sensex ended 0.13% higher at 81,106.65 levels.

MRF shares have gained 6.92% over the past week and 6.53% over two weeks, but have underperformed the benchmark indices over longer periods.

The stock has declined 2.38% over the past month, 6.79% in three months and 17.41% year-to-date.

In comparison, the BSE Sensex has gained 11.91% over one month, while the BSE Auto index is up 11.29%.

Over the past year, MRF has fallen 21.28%, against a 2.54% decline in the Sensex and gains of 2.67% and 1.41% in the BSE Auto and BSE Consumer Discretionary indices, respectively.

Over a five-year period, however, MRF has delivered a 59.29% gain, outperforming the Sensex's 34.21% rise but trailing the BSE Auto index's 132.97% advance.

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