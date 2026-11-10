Recovering From Burn Injury? Here's Why Proper Wound Care Is Essential

Diwali's sparkle can leave painful scars when fireworks cause burns. Beyond the festivities, recovery demands timely medical care, careful wound management and emotional support as survivors work towards healing themselves.

Recovering from a burn injury involves much more than treating the initial wound. Timely medical attention, proper wound care, infection prevention, and rehabilitation are essential for a successful recovery.

Burn injuries can have a significant impact on a person's physical and emotional well-being. While minor burns may heal within a few days or weeks, deeper burns can take months to recover and may leave scars, changes in skin texture, or restricted movement. Recovery requires a comprehensive approach, extending from immediate first aid to long-term rehabilitation.

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The skin is the body's first protective barrier against infections and external damage. When a burn occurs, this protective layer gets damaged. The extent of injury depends on the temperature, duration of exposure, and depth of the burn. While superficial burns affect the outer layer of the skin, deeper burns can damage underlying tissues.

Dr Raghav Mago, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, told NDTV Profit, "The first few minutes following a burn injury are crucial. The affected area should be cooled under clean, cool running water for approximately 20 minutes. Ice, toothpaste, butter, oil or other home remedies should be avoided, as they can cause further damage or contaminate the wound. Any jewellery or clothing near the burnt area should be removed, provided it is not stuck to the skin. Large or deep burns, electrical and chemical burns, and injuries involving the face, hands, feet, or private parts require immediate medical attention. Never delay treatment following a significant burn injury."

Once the patient reaches the hospital, the medical team assesses the depth and extent of the burn and decides on appropriate treatment. The wound is cleaned, damaged tissue may be removed, and suitable dressings are applied. Pain management, fluid replacement, nutritional support, and infection prevention are particularly important in patients with severe burns. In deeper injuries, where the skin cannot heal on its own, skin grafting may be required, using healthy skin from another part of the patient's body to cover the wound.

Dr Raghav Mago adds, "Recovery does not end when the wound heals. Patients may develop scars, skin tightness or restricted movement, making rehabilitation an important part of treatment. Emotional support is equally essential, as changes in physical appearance and prolonged treatment can affect confidence and mental well-being. Patients should follow medical advice, keep healed skin moisturised, and protect it from direct sunlight. With timely treatment, appropriate scar management, rehabilitation and emotional support, patients can gradually regain their strength, confidence and quality of life. Remember, successful burn treatment is not just about healing the wound; it is about restoring lives."

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