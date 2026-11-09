Xiaomi 18 Could Bring 100W Charging And 7,200mAh Battery, Here's What Leaks Suggest

The standard Xiaomi 18 looks like it's on its way. A phone believed to be Xiaomi's next base flagship has reportedly shown up on China's 3C certification website, and the listing gives away its charging speed.

Xiaomi hasn't said anything about the phone yet. When it does arrive, it will replace the Xiaomi 17.

Chinese tipster Experience More was the first to spot it. The listing carries the model number M261DB, which is thought to belong to the standard Xiaomi 18.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

It points to 100W wired fast charging. That's the same as the Xiaomi 17, so there may be no upgrade on this front.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Expected Soon With Massive Batteries, Dual Displays: Check Price, Likely Launch Date

Xiaomi 18 Expected Specifications

Earlier reports had suggested a December launch in China, and this certification makes that timeline look more likely. There's no official date from Xiaomi yet.

Leaks so far point to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset powering the phone. On the back, it could get two 200MP cameras. Battery capacity is tipped at 7,200mAh.

The display could measure 6.4 inches with 2K resolution, and the phone is expected to come with HyperOS 4 out of the box.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Confirmed: Dual Displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

Xiaomi 18 Pro And Pro Max Go Global

The Pro models are already a step ahead. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max launched in China in September, and both are set for a global rollout later this month.

They have plenty in common. Each gets a 50MP selfie camera, a rear setup with two 200MP sensors and a 50MP sensor, and a small second display on the back. Both run Android 17 and are listed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Where they differ is size, chip and battery. The Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 6.4-inch main screen (1,120x2,436 pixels), a 2.7-inch rear display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi 18 Pro Series: Price, Feature, Specifications And Privacy Display Feature

The Pro Max steps things up with a 6.9-inch main screen (1,208x2,624 pixels) and a 2.9-inch rear display. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and packs an 8,500mAh battery.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.