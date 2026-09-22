Xiaomi 18 Pro Series: Price, Feature, Specifications And Privacy Display Feature

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its new flagship smartphone series in China this week. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are scheduled to debut on September 23, with the company already revealing several details about the phones ahead of the launch.

The new smartphones are expected to focus on cameras, battery life and display technology. One of the biggest additions is a new privacy display built directly into the screen. Xiaomi has also teased a secondary display on the rear of the phones.

Xiaomi 18 Pro display

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.36-inch display. According to current listings, the phone could come with an LTPO AMOLED panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is also expected to feature a 2K-class display, although Xiaomi's final specifications will be confirmed at launch.

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Xiaomi has already confirmed that the series will use its new Super Pixel 2.0 display technology. The company says the new panel uses M11 light-emitting material and can reach up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi also claims that the new display is more power-efficient than conventional high-resolution panels.

Xiaomi 18 Pro privacy display

The privacy display is one of the biggest features of the new Xiaomi 18 Pro series. Unlike a conventional privacy screen protector, the technology is built directly into the phone's display.

When privacy mode is switched on, the person looking directly at the phone can continue viewing the screen normally, while people viewing it from the side will see a much darker display. Xiaomi's technology uses different types of pixels to reduce the amount of light visible from wider viewing angles.

According to Android Authority, Xiaomi says the brightness visible from the side can fall to around 1 per cent beyond a 60-degree viewing angle. The feature is designed to make it harder for people nearby to see sensitive information on the screen.

Xiaomi 18 Pro battery

Battery capacity is another major upgrade expected with the new series. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, while the larger Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to come with an 8,500mAh battery.

Current reports also point to fast-charging support, although Xiaomi has not yet revealed the full charging specifications for either model.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro camera

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is expected to focus heavily on photography. Both models are expected to feature Leica-branded triple rear camera systems.

According to reports, the camera setup will include a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phones are also expected to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Xiaomi 18 Pro processor and software

According to Gadgets 360, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The processor is tipped to use a 2nm manufacturing process, although Xiaomi has not officially confirmed these details.

The phones are also expected to run Xiaomi's latest HyperOS software.

Xiaomi 18 Pro series price

Xiaomi has not yet announced the official price of the Xiaomi 18 Pro or Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The company is expected to reveal the pricing at the September 23 launch event.

A recent report by TelecomTalk claimed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could be priced at around 5,999 yuan in China. However, this is only a reported price and has not been confirmed by Xiaomi.

The India price and availability of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series have also not been confirmed. Gadgets 360 reported that the series could launch in India in December, although Xiaomi has not confirmed this timeline.

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