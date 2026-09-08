Xiaomi 18 Fold: Apple’s iPhone Ultra Rival? Here’s What To Know

Xiaomi has launched its new 18 Fold foldable smartphone in China, just two days before Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone. The timing puts Xiaomi's latest foldable in the spotlight ahead of Apple's September 9 event, where the company is widely expected to introduce a premium foldable reportedly called the iPhone Ultra.

While Apple's foldable iPhone has yet to be officially confirmed, Xiaomi's 18 Fold is already here. From its display and battery to cameras and price, here's how Xiaomi's latest foldable compares with what is expected from Apple's first foldable iPhone.

Xiaomi 18 Fold vs iPhone Ultra: Display

The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch cover display that opens up to a 7.58-inch internal screen. It uses a wide, passport-style design and measures just 5.02mm in thickness when unfolded. The phone weighs 219 grams.

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to feature a roughly 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, according to MacRumors. Reports suggest Apple could also opt for a book-style design, with the device becoming thinner when unfolded.

Xiaomi 18 Fold vs iPhone Ultra: Battery

The Xiaomi 18 Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On paper, that gives Xiaomi an edge over Apple's reported battery capacity.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the 18 Fold's battery specifications as part of its launch in China. For Apple's foldable iPhone, MacRumors reports that the battery could be in the 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh range.

If those estimates are accurate, it would be the largest battery ever fitted to an iPhone. However, it would still fall short of the Xiaomi 18 Fold's 6,000mAh capacity. Apple has not yet confirmed the battery size or charging specifications of its foldable iPhone.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold vs iPhone Ultra: Cameras

The Xiaomi 18 Fold also appears to have the more versatile camera setup.

It features a triple rear camera system comprising a 200-megapixel Leica-backed main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50 megapixel ultra wide camera.

Apple, meanwhile, is reportedly taking a simpler approach. According to MacRumors, the iPhone Ultra could feature two rear cameras, a wide camera and an ultra wide camera, rather than the three-camera setup found on Apple's Pro models.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Is Cheaper, At Least For Now

The Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at 10,999 yuan in China and goes up to 14,999 yuan for the top-end configuration, according to Reuters. That translates to roughly $1,540 to $2,100 before taxes and local pricing differences.

The expected iPhone Ultra could be significantly more expensive. Recent reports have placed Apple's first foldable iPhone at more than $2,000, with some estimates going even higher. MacRumors has also reported expectations of a starting price in the $2,000-plus range.

Xiaomi 18 Fold vs iPhone Ultra: What To Expect

The Xiaomi 18 Fold shows how far premium Android foldables have come, combining a large internal display with a high-capacity battery, fast charging and a versatile camera system.

The timing of Xiaomi's launch is particularly interesting, coming just ahead of Apple's September 9 event. Xiaomi has already launched and priced its premium foldable, while Apple's entry into the category remains based largely on reports and leaks.

If Apple does unveil the iPhone Ultra, the two devices could offer an interesting contrast between an established Android foldable approach and Apple's first attempt at the category.

ALSO READ: Preempting Apple? Huawei, Xiaomi Unveil New Premium Foldables Ahead Of iPhone Launch​

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