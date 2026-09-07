Seven Years A Niche: How Apple’s Foldable iPhone Launch Could Be An Inflection Point

Seven years after Samsung launched the first foldable smartphone, the category remains a small slice of the overall market, held back by high prices, uneven software, and a split between book-style and flip-style designs. With wide-format phones gaining ground and Apple reportedly entering the space this month, that could be about to change.

A Slow Build

Foldables shipped just 1.3 million units in 2019, a mere 0.09% of the smartphone market, according to Market Reports World. That crossed 10 million only in 2022, and reached 18.2 million units in 2025, still under 1.5% of global shipments, per Omdia.

Flip Phones Drove The First Wave

Prices kept the category niche until Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at $999 in 2021, finally pricing a foldable like a standard flagship. Shipments jumped 300% that year, per Samsung, helped further by Samsung Display selling its flexible panels to rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo.

ALSO READ | Apple's First Foldable iPhone Is Coming: What We Know About The 'iPhone Ultra'

Now, Book-Style Is Winning Again

Flip phones don't actually add screen space, they just fold a regular display in half, while book-style foldables genuinely offer more room, useful now that AI features need larger multitasking canvases. Counterpoint says book-style share has climbed from 51% in 2024 to a projected 65% in 2026.

Hardware Has Improved, Growth Hasn't

Foldables have gotten thinner (17.1mm to 8.9mm since 2019), gained bigger batteries, and reduced their display creases. Yet growth has stalled, up just 12% in 2024 and 6% in 2025, per Omdia.

ALSO READ | iPhone Ultra: Apple's First Foldable Model Could Cost $2,000, Have 7.8-Inch Display

Samsung's Z8 Bet — And Early Success

Samsung split its lineup into the taller Z Fold 8 Ultra and the wider Z Fold 8. Pre-orders hit 1.44 million in South Korea within a week, and in India, the Z8 series drew 271,000 pre-orders in 72 hours, far outpacing last year's launch.

Apple Could Be The Real Catalyst

IDC expects foldables to be the only smartphone category to grow in 2026, up 12.6% to 22.9 million units, largely because of Apple's expected entry. IDC's Nabila Popal said Apple could ship over 17 million foldable iPhones by 2027, capturing roughly 40% of the global foldables market and generating over $45.7 billion in value.

ALSO READ | Apple's Next Big Reveal: Foldable iPhone And iPhone 18 Pro Lead Sept 9 Lineup

Where Apple Could Help Most

Software optimisation remains foldables' biggest weak spot industry-wide. Since Apple controls its own chips, hardware and software, it has a real shot at building an experience tailored to the format rather than a stretched phone interface, something a Bloomberg report suggests may already be in the works via an iPad-style app layout.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.