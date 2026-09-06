Apple's Next Big Reveal: Foldable iPhone And iPhone 18 Pro Lead Sept 9 Lineup

Apple Inc. has spent much of the past 15 years refining existing product lines and launching services to generate more recurring revenue. There have been a few fresh device categories, like the Apple Watch and AirPods, but no steady stream of new concepts.

That is all about to change, beginning next week at the company's Sept. 9 “Surprise and Shine” event. New Chief Executive Officer John Ternus will take the stage that day to unveil the latest iPhones and Apple Watches, but it will only be the beginning. The company is about to start the biggest run of device releases in its history, delivering a wave of fresh form factors and whole new product areas in 2026, 2027 and beyond.

Apple has been working on this pipeline for the past half-decade, and Ternus has touted plans for a dawning era of innovation. “I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that's going to be phenomenal,” he wrote to employees on Tuesday. “I'm just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven't even imagined yet.”

Though Tim Cook was Apple's CEO when all these products were conceived and developed, they are largely the work of Ternus' team within the company. When Cook made the decision to allow Ternus to introduce them, it underscored Apple's next phase. That's why the CEO transition was set for Sept. 1, putting Ternus in command just days before the event where he'd introduce work he's overseen.

Here are the myriad products Apple is developing for the coming years. (Of course, the company's plans and timelines will remain fluid in many cases, with some devices getting delayed or scrapped altogether.) A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

Apple's first foldable will look like Samsung's Z Fold8.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg News

What to expect on Sept. 9, as well as in late 2026 and early 2027:

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The Apple iPhone Air.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Here's what is in development for 2027:

Meta's Orion AR glasses prototype.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Here's what is in development for 2028, 2029 and beyond:

A tabletop robot version of the smart home hub: This will build on the smart home device launching this year, offering a roughly 9-inch screen as well as more advanced and communicative AI features. The biggest difference is the presence of a robotic arm that will move the display around, helping the machine interact with people and handle things like FaceTime calls.

This will build on the smart home device launching this year, offering a roughly 9-inch screen as well as more advanced and communicative AI features. The biggest difference is the presence of a robotic arm that will move the display around, helping the machine interact with people and handle things like FaceTime calls. M7 Max and M7 Ultra Mac Studio: Apple's M7 processor series will add a more powerful Ultra model. The company aims to release a new Mac Studio in 2028 that takes advantage of the latest high-end chips.

Apple's M7 processor series will add a more powerful Ultra model. The company aims to release a new Mac Studio in 2028 that takes advantage of the latest high-end chips. Potential Apple Vision Pro overhaul: The future of the Vision Pro headset is still in flux, especially since Ternus has been skeptical of the design. For now, though, a revamped, lighter version of the headset remains on Apple's road map for the end of 2028 or early 2029.

The future of the Vision Pro headset is still in flux, especially since Ternus has been skeptical of the design. For now, though, a revamped, lighter version of the headset remains on Apple's road map for the end of 2028 or early 2029. Potential pendant with camera for artificial intelligence: As part of its push into new AI wearables, Apple has been developing and testing a pendant that can be clipped onto clothes or worn as a necklace. The gadget has a camera and is designed to work with an iPhone and serve as the eyes for AI tasks, similar to what would be handled by glasses or AirPods. If it ultimately launches, the pendant could be an alternative for people who want the capabilities without wearing something on their face or in their ears.

As part of its push into new AI wearables, Apple has been developing and testing a pendant that can be clipped onto clothes or worn as a necklace. The gadget has a camera and is designed to work with an iPhone and serve as the eyes for AI tasks, similar to what would be handled by glasses or AirPods. If it ultimately launches, the pendant could be an alternative for people who want the capabilities without wearing something on their face or in their ears. Larger foldable iPhone: Apple already has its sights set on a third-generation foldable iPhone for 2028, with the company discussing a version that has a slightly larger display on the front and inside (up from the 5.5-inch panel on the front and the 7.8-inch screen on the inside of the inaugural model).

Apple already has its sights set on a third-generation foldable iPhone for 2028, with the company discussing a version that has a slightly larger display on the front and inside (up from the 5.5-inch panel on the front and the 7.8-inch screen on the inside of the inaugural model). Potential foldable iPad: Even before it went full steam ahead on the foldable iPhone, Apple had been prototyping and testing a foldable iPad that opens up to a roughly 20-inch screen. Internally, the device was imagined as the future of the laptop. It was once destined for 2028 but has run into snags related to pricing, manufacturing and practicality. That led it to be postponed and then shelved. We've seen Apple bring products back into development before, so it's possible this still arrives by the end of the decade.

Even before it went full steam ahead on the foldable iPhone, Apple had been prototyping and testing a foldable iPad that opens up to a roughly 20-inch screen. Internally, the device was imagined as the future of the laptop. It was once destined for 2028 but has run into snags related to pricing, manufacturing and practicality. That led it to be postponed and then shelved. We've seen Apple bring products back into development before, so it's possible this still arrives by the end of the decade. Higher-end MacBook Air with OLED: The current MacBook Air design dates back to 2022, so this update will be a long time coming. Apple is preparing a major upgrade to the product for 2028 or 2029 that includes an OLED screen. Like the high-end OLED MacBooks launching soon, this will be a tier above the current MacBook Air line. By this point, much of Apple's iPhone, iPad and Mac lines will have made the transition.

The current MacBook Air design dates back to 2022, so this update will be a long time coming. Apple is preparing a major upgrade to the product for 2028 or 2029 that includes an OLED screen. Like the high-end OLED MacBooks launching soon, this will be a tier above the current MacBook Air line. By this point, much of Apple's iPhone, iPad and Mac lines will have made the transition. Higher-end iMac with OLED: OLED displays get pricier as the screen gets larger, making it hard to offer the technology on bigger devices. But by 2028 or 2029, Apple's supply chain may be ready to handle a long-desired OLED iMac. The last major iMac overhaul arrived in 2021.

OLED displays get pricier as the screen gets larger, making it hard to offer the technology on bigger devices. But by 2028 or 2029, Apple's supply chain may be ready to handle a long-desired OLED iMac. The last major iMac overhaul arrived in 2021. Augmented reality glasses: Apple's long-term goal has always been to release true AR glasses — lightweight spectacles that can superimpose data on real-world views — and nothing has changed other than the timing. Look for these to arrive toward the end of this decade at the earliest.

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